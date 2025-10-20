These Are The Best-Selling Cars Of 2025 (So Far)
Well, Kelly Blue Book has released sales figures for the best-selling cars so far this year. After looking at those figures at length, we're happy to report that people are still buying cars (how's that for in-depth data analysis?). And the five top-selling vehicles are Ford F-Series, Chevy Colorado, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Dodge Ram.
You may have noticed a pattern. Three out of those five cars are not cars at all, but pickups. Why have pickup trucks been dominating U.S. sales for years? CBS looked into the popularity of trucks in the U.S. and concluded it's a mix of utility, looking cool, coveting thy neighbor's truck, and 'murica. In other words, they don't know, either. We get it, though, pickups are cool. After all, they are useful, fun to drive, and usually pretty comfortable, too. We think pickups are great. However, judging from how often we see F-250s and Silverado 2500s inadvertently taking up two parking spots at the Piggly Wiggly because the drivers don't know how to park straight, it's clear this whole truck thing has gotten out of hand. But whether everyone who has a full-size truck should have a full-size truck is a topic for another article.
Back to the top-selling cars, rounding out the top 10 are the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Equinox, Toyota Camry, Tesla Model Y, and Toyota Tacoma. So, two more trucks join the list. We think it's interesting that even though the Model Y is in the top 10, the Cybertruck doesn't even break the top 20, despite the popularity of pickups. Only four vehicles out of the top 20 are what some of us call "cars": Toyota Camry, Tesla Model Y, Toyota Corolla, and Tesla Model 3. The rest are SUVs and pickup trucks. We Americans do love big vehicles.
Dodge Ram – 174,300 sold
The Dodge Ram is the third pickup truck on the list and the fifth-best selling vehicle in the U.S. Or we should say that the Dodge Ram series is the fifth-best selling vehicle, since Kelly Blue Book's list lumps together the 1500, 2500, and 3500, just like it does with the F-150 and the Super Duty models, as well as the Silverado and the HD (Heavy Duty) models. We're wondering if that gives pickups an unfair advantage on this list. It's not as if the Ram 1500 and 3500 are just different trims of the same vehicle. One can tow a smaller boat, the other can tow a loaded fifth-wheel trailer.
Regardless, a quick look at the specs may help explain why the Ram doesn't sell as well as the F-Series or Silverado. The towing capacity of the Ram 1500 maxes out at 11,610 pounds and horsepower at 540, depending on your choice of powertrain. Compare that to over 13,000 pounds and 720 hp with the F-150.
That doesn't mean the Ram 1500 isn't a solid truck, it's just got some stiff competition. But that means that Ram trucks probably beat Ford and Chevy in price, right? Not quite. The heavy-duty versions for each brand start around $45,000, but the Ram 1500 starts at $41,025, compared to only $39,330 for the Ford F-150 and $36,900 for the Silverado 1500. Still, Ram doesn't do so bad for itself. It is the fifth-best selling vehicle in the U.S., after all.
Honda CR-V – 212,600 sold
Tailing closely behind the Toyota RAV4 in sales is the Honda CR-V. Like the RAV4, there are gas and hybrid versions of the CR-V. The hybrid version gets 40 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway, but even the gas engine isn't too shabby, getting 34 mpg on the highway. Unlike the RAV4, the CR-V does not come in a plug-in gas/electric hybrid version. Instead, there is the CR-V e:FCEV. The "FCEV" stands for "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle". Basically, it can run as a plug-in EV or generate electric power from its hydrogen fuel cell. Of course, none of that means anything if you don't live in the state of California, where hydrogen fueling stations are a thing. Even Honda doesn't recommend buying or leasing the CR-V e:FCEV unless your home or work zip code is close to a participating dealer and hydrogen fueling stations.
That said, the 2025 Honda CR-V was named to the 2025 10 Best Trucks and SUV list by Car and Driver. The publication touted the CR-V's passenger room (an observation seconded in Consumer Reports' write up about the CR-V), smooth handling, and efficient performance. The RAV4 didn't make the list. Aside from those things, there doesn't seem to be a lot that stands out about the CR-V.
Honda's product webpage for it highlights things like roof rails, the hands-free tailgate, and dual chrome exhaust, a nice design touch that most people probably won't notice. The CR-V starts at $30,100 (going up to $30,920 for the 2026 model). The hybrid version starts at $34,650, while the e:FCEV will set you back at least $50,000. That seems like a lot to pay for a vehicle that's basically tethered to the nearest hydrogen fueling station.
Toyota RAV4 – 239,500 sold
The Toyota RAV4 is the third-best selling vehicle in the U.S., and America's best-selling vehicle that isn't a pickup. The small SUV comes in your choice of gas-driven, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid — that's until the 2026, where it will be hybrid-only. The hybrid can get up to 39 mpg, and the plug-in hybrid gets 38 mpg in gas mode, and rated at 94 mpge in electric mode. "MPGe" stands for "Miles Per Gallon Equivalent," which is the metric the EPA uses to define how far an electrified car can go on the energy equivalent (33.7 kWh) to a gallon of gas.
All-wheel drive is available on the RAV4, which boasts 8.6 inches of ground clearance. The AWD gas versions feature "Multi-Terrain Select" with four modes: Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow, and Normal. It also comes standard with multi-link rear suspension. Drivers can opt for a panoramic glass roof and features like front and rear parking assist with automatic braking and the panoramic view monitor, which gives you a bird's-eye view of your vehicle and its surroundings.
But the real draw for the RAV4 might be the price. The gas model starts at $29,800, not exactly bargain-basement, but not bad for what this vehicle offers, in our opinion. Even the hybrid version doesn't break $40,000 until you get to the highest-tier trim. The plug-in hybrid is more expensive, of course, starting at $44,815.
Chevy Silverado - 284,000 sold
The Chevy Silverado falls a distant second behind the Ford F-Series trucks. However, the Silverado and the GMC Sierra are both GM products built on the exact same platform. If you add their sales figures together (284,000 + 169,200), they beat F-Series sales by a lot. Kelly Blue Book noticed the same thing. It makes you wonder if the Silverado would beat the F-Series if the Sierra wasn't on the market.
The 2500 offers towing and payload figures that are close to those of the F-150. It can tow up to 13,300 pounds and haul up to 2,260 pounds of cargo. It starts a couple of thousands under the F-150 at $36,900. Of course, those towing and payload specs go up if you opt for the Silverado HD (2500 and 3500). Towing capacity for the Silverado HD maxes out at 36,000 pounds and payload capacity at 7,237 pounds, with maximum torque of 975 lb-ft. All of those numbers fall a little short of the Ford F-Series.
Even so, the Silverado did win both the 2025 J.D. Power award for America's #1 Full-Size Pickup for Initial Quality and the one for America's Most Dependable Full-Size Pickup. It also gets the best in class highway fuel economy (28 mpg) when equipped with the Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel, one of four engine options for the Silverado. The other three options are the 310 HP TurboMax engine, the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, and the 6.2L EcoTec3 V8. Chevy's marketing for the Silverado seems to be all about business. The product webpage emphasizes features like the 14 available camera views that help with towing, the auto locking front and rear differential, and the functionality of its bed. In other words, this truck is all business.
Ford F-Series - 412,900 sold
Oh, look, another pickup. The Ford F-Series has been the best-selling pickup for 40 years. According to Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, the only product that is more valuable by revenue is the iPhone, which makes sense since they have so much in common. For example, they're both too big to fit in your pocket at this point. But the new Ford F-Series has a lot to offer. If you get a Super Duty models with the 6.7L High Output Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20, you can expect 1,200 lb-ft of torque. The Super Duty can also provide you with a 40,000-pound towing capacity, more than any truck in history, and up to 8,000 pounds of payload.
All of that is great if you're towing a trailer with a mini-excavator on it. But, let's be honest, folks, that's a little overkill for most of our needs. An F-150 can tow up to 13,500 pounds, depending on the configuration, which is more than enough to tow a boat out to the lake on the weekend. The F-150 offers up to 2,444 pounds of payload and up to 640 lb-ft of torque, which is, again, quite sufficient for most of us.
Ford's product webpage for the F-150 boasts it can "establish street dominance with custom gloss black wheels, striking grille surround and light bar, distinct ground effects." So, plenty of features for those who don't actually need a full-size truck. We doubt those custom black wheels are going to do you much good towing a hay trailer on the farm. As far as the rest of Kelly Blue Book's list goes — it's pretty clear that we love our trucks and SUVs in the U.S.A. We doubt that will change any time soon.