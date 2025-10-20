These Are The Best-Selling Cars Of 2025 (So Far)

Well, Kelly Blue Book has released sales figures for the best-selling cars so far this year. After looking at those figures at length, we're happy to report that people are still buying cars (how's that for in-depth data analysis?). And the five top-selling vehicles are Ford F-Series, Chevy Colorado, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Dodge Ram.

You may have noticed a pattern. Three out of those five cars are not cars at all, but pickups. Why have pickup trucks been dominating U.S. sales for years? CBS looked into the popularity of trucks in the U.S. and concluded it's a mix of utility, looking cool, coveting thy neighbor's truck, and 'murica. In other words, they don't know, either. We get it, though, pickups are cool. After all, they are useful, fun to drive, and usually pretty comfortable, too. We think pickups are great. However, judging from how often we see F-250s and Silverado 2500s inadvertently taking up two parking spots at the Piggly Wiggly because the drivers don't know how to park straight, it's clear this whole truck thing has gotten out of hand. But whether everyone who has a full-size truck should have a full-size truck is a topic for another article.

Back to the top-selling cars, rounding out the top 10 are the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Equinox, Toyota Camry, Tesla Model Y, and Toyota Tacoma. So, two more trucks join the list. We think it's interesting that even though the Model Y is in the top 10, the Cybertruck doesn't even break the top 20, despite the popularity of pickups. Only four vehicles out of the top 20 are what some of us call "cars": Toyota Camry, Tesla Model Y, Toyota Corolla, and Tesla Model 3. The rest are SUVs and pickup trucks. We Americans do love big vehicles.