Hybrid-Only 2026 Toyota RAV4 Now Starts At $33,350

After seven years, Toyota gave the RAV4 a redesign. While the sporty new RAV4 GR Sport will probably grab a lot of the headlines, the biggest news is probably that every RAV4 you can buy is now a hybrid. Official EPA ratings aren't out yet, but on the media drive, Toyota claimed a base-model, front-wheel-drive RAV4 would hit 48 mpg city, 42 mpg highway and 44 mpg combined. Not bad, Toyota. Not bad at all. The biggest question, though, was how much that would cost you, and now we know.

Including the $1,450 destination charge, the new base price on the 2026 Toyota RAV4 LE is $33,350. That's a solid chunk of change, but it is almost $1,000 less than the least-expensive 2025 RAV4 hybrid that you could buy. Then again, that '25 model also came with all-wheel drive, and if you want a '26 RAV4 LE with all-wheel drive, that will now cost you $34,750, or about $500 more than the old RAV4 hybrid. According to Toyota, adding all-wheel drive only drops fuel economy on most RAV4s down to 45/39/42 city/highway/combined, which should still deliver a noticeable improvement compared to the '25 model's 41/38/39 mpg city/highway/combined.

From there, you can step up to the RAV4 Hybrid SE, which starts at $36,150 and still carries the base model's $1,400 upcharge for all-wheel drive, or the RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium, which starts at $37,550 and also costs $1,400 extra if you want all-wheel drive. The RAV4 Hybrid Woodland, however, is only available with all-wheel drive and costs $41,350 before options. Buyers looking for even more features can always go for the RAV4 Hybrid XSE, which only comes with AWD and starts at $42,750, or the top-of-the-line RAV4 Hybrid Limited, which is also AWD-only and starts at $44,750.