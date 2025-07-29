This Unassuming Crossover Is Threatening To Upend Ford's F-150 Sales Record

We all love a story about giant-slayers. Underdogs rolling up to challenge entrenched businesses or corporate bigwigs, only to end up winning the day. That's the plot of approximately 92% of '80s movies. So, to find out that the long-running, all-conquering, dominant Ford F-150 pickup truck might no longer be at the top of the vehicle sales ladder, but could get displaced by some young upstart, feels like either the climactic plot point of a John Hughes film about plucky misfit car builders beating the Big Three or deeply un-American, depending on your viewpoint.

Let's not keep you waiting any longer. The vehicle we're talking about is the Tesla Cybertruck. Ha, no, sorry, can't keep a straight face! The Ford F-150 Lightning alone outsells the Cybertruck. The sales-threatening crossover in question is actually the Toyota RAV4. Yes, the Japanese SUVlet that was advertised in America in the late '90s with a TV commercial featuring the undisputed banger "What Do I Get?" by English punk legends Buzzcocks.

Here's the thing, though. JATO Dynamics (an automotive analytics firm and not a "Jet Assisted Take-Off" specialist) reports that Ford sold 460,915 F-150s in 2024, while the RAV4 sold 475,193. But that sales reporting doesn't account for the F-250 through F-600 models, while Ford itself counts those F-series models as branches of a single tree.

Mike Levine, Ford's North America product communications director, told Road and Track, "All Ford F-Series trucks, from F-150 to F-600, share a common cab architecture from the A-pillar to the C-pillar." Count Ford's F-Series the way Ford does, and you're looking at over 732,000 sold in 2024 instead. Add in Ford heavy trucks, such as the F-650 and F-750, and that count goes even higher.