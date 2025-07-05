If You Want A Car That'll Cruise Past 200,000 Miles, This Is Our Shortlist
Is your car rapidly approaching the 200,000-mile mark or are you looking to buy a new vehicle you can rely on for years to come? Regardless of your situation, it's good to know what makes a car last 200,000 miles or more and the types of vehicles that fall into this category. While most cars won't make it to the three-million mile mark like the 1966 Volvo 1800S that made it into the Guinness Book of World Records, there are plenty of models that will reach 200,000 miles or beyond.
For a vehicle to make it to 200,000 miles it needs to be well taken care of with regular oil changes, tune-ups, and scheduled maintenance done on time according to manufacturer recommendations. Of course, other factors can help a vehicle get to 200,000 miles or more. Driving habits, for instance, can have a major impact on a vehicle's longevity, so going easy on the brake pedal and accelerating smoothly can extend its lifespan.
The automaker and engine type also play a part in how long a vehicle will last, but it can be challenging to know which brands make the longest-lasting cars. Fortunately for you, iSeeCars did a study to discover the top brands in the industry for vehicle lifespan, with Toyota coming in first and Honda placing second. In fact, Toyota took the top five spots in the iSeeCars study, and its cars are often three times more likely to make it 250,000 miles than vehicles from other brands.
Of course, Toyota isn't the only brand making long-lasting cars, and while you can find anomalies and claims for vehicles that last 300,000 to 3 million miles, this list has the top 10 cars that are the most likely to serve you for more than 200,000 miles.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet has been making trucks since 1918, when it introduced the first truck model to its lineup. Since then, the company has only improved its durable pickup truck offerings. Today, owning a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup means having a reliable workhorse that can easily last into the 200,000-mile range. There are tons of forums on the internet where Silverado 1500 drivers claim their pickups have more than 250,000 miles reading on the odometer. A few Silverado 3500 pickup owners claim to have racked up a million miles plus on their odometers, which is very impressive.
Over the years, Chevy has done a lot with the Silverado to make it stronger and more modern. These upgrades, combined with the longevity you can expect from a well-maintained Silverado 1500, make this a desirable model. The truck comes with various engines depending on the year, trim level, and generation, and they're probably not all going to make it to 200,000 miles. If you want a Silverado with one of the longest-running engines available, go with a model that has a Duramax V8. This engine is known for powering into the 500,000-mile range with consistent maintenance.
Lexus GX
Lexus is a luxury brand, so it shouldn't surprise you to see a vehicle from this high-end automaker on this list. The GX is a full-size SUV with rugged capabilities that's been in the Lexus lineup since 2003. It can handle most off-roading adventures with ease, but it's also loved for its ability to surpass 200,000 miles on the odometer. Since this boxy SUV shares a platform and engine with several Toyota models, its reliability and performance are backed up by solid engineering from a trusted brand.
Under the hood, first-gen Lexus GX models sport the 2UZ-FE V8 engine, which is widely known to be one of the most dependable and reliable V8 engines ever made. In some vehicles, the V8 powertrain has racked up a million miles, and with proper care and attention, this engine can usually make it to 300,000 or more. The latest Lexus GX models have a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, but we'll have to wait and see if this one can stay in it for the long haul.
Toyota Avalon
A solid sedan built to last, the Toyota Avalon is one of the longest-running models in its class. Although Toyota discontinued the Avalon in 2022, it remains one of the top sedans for longevity. In fact, Autoweek came across an Avalon in South Carolina with a whopping 949,863 miles on the odometer. This is a rare gem, of course, but the truth remains — the Toyota Avalon is a long-lasting car that has proven itself. You can find older generations of this sedan with at least 200,000 miles easily, and many models are capable of cruising into the 300,000 to 400,000 mile realm if they're taken care of properly.
The Avalon was first introduced in 1995, and it's brief didn't change much over the years, although its styling evolved over time. It was a functional four-door sedan with a sturdy build that served the market well. Avalons from 1997 came with Toyota's reliable 1MZ-FE 3.0-liter V6 powertrain, which is commonly known to make it to the 200,000-mile mark with no trouble at all, making it a sought-after model year. However, this reliable car has many popular year models, and just about any version of the Avalon can go beyond 200,000 miles with routine maintenance.
Chevrolet Suburban
While the brand-new 2025 Chevrolet Suburban will have to prove itself as a long-lasting SUV, its predecessors have certainly paved the way. This historic SUV has had plenty of time to work out the kinks, with 90 years of continuous production under its belt. In this span, many Suburbans have reached or surpassed 200,000 miles, and some forums have claims of 'Burbs that make it beyond 300,000 miles.
Unlike the Avalon, the Chevy Suburban has undergone significant changes in its long history, both inside and out. However, what hasn't changed much is the SUV's durability. Suburbans with the 5.3-liter V8 block have a high chance of making it to 200,000 miles or more, as this is a long-lasting engine with a proven track record.
Still, its ability to stay on the road beyond the life expectancy of most vehicles isn't the only reason the Suburban stands out. This SUV is also the only car with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, thanks to its versatility that lets it blend into any situation. The muscular SUV has appeared in movies and on TV since 1941, with more than 1,000 films under its belt.
Honda Ridgeline
In the midsize pickup truck class, the Honda Ridgeline is a strong contender for its reliability and unique features. It has a potential lifespan of 248,669 miles, according to an iSeeCars study, although it's been known to beat this mileage in models that stick to the recommended maintenance schedule.
The Ridgeline actually makes the cut for lots of lists of reliable trucks that can get to 200,000 miles or more, and it's often an underrated model because of its lower-than-average towing and payload capacities. This Honda pickup has, in at least one instance, racked up more than 820,000 miles, which is an incredible feat for any vehicle.
Most Ridgelines come standard with the J35 Honda 3.5-liter V6 engine. While this powertrain is susceptible to a couple of common issues, including timing belt wear, oil leaks due to the VCM system, and rapid camshaft wear, the problems are preventable or manageable with proper care and attention. Aside from longevity, what really helps the Ridgeline shine is its top-notch fuel efficiency, which falls between 18 and 24 mpg depending on the driving conditions and year model. This is excellent for a truck, especially one with such high-mileage potential.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Toyota Highlanders were the first SUVs from the automaker to get a hybrid powertrain. The history of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid dates back to 2006, when the first model with an electric-assisted powertrain came out. Since then, this popular midsize SUV has been on the road, setting mileage records that keep it in the top five of the longest-lasting cars. Being three times as likely to make it to 250,000 miles as other vehicles, the Highlander Hybrid is more than just an economical ride that will save drivers money – it's an investment.
For Florida resident John Miller, buying a Highlander Hybrid in 2006 really paid off. A press release from Toyota explains that not only did he drive the car for more than a million miles, but when Hurricane Ian hit Florida in 2022 and destroyed the car, the Toyota dealership he originally bought the car from felt compelled to replace his beloved Highlander Hybrid for free. Maybe it was because he'd taken such impeccable care of it that they wanted to make an example of him for other consumers. After all, his only piece of advice was to remember to change the oil. For those who do, this SUV has the potential to reach well over 200,000 miles.
Toyota Tacoma
You may have heard of the Toyota Tacoma that famously drove past the 1.6-million-mile mark – if not, you can check it out on the ToyotaJeff Reviews YouTube channel.
While this is a bit of an outlier, it proves the Toyota Tacoma has the potential to make it far beyond 200,000 miles. Claims of this truck reaching 300,000 and 400,000 miles aren't unheard of, with many people using their high-mileage Tacomas for work and play. The 1.6-million-mile Tacoma was a 2008 with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which is arguably one of the longest-lasting engines for this truck. Many people say this powertrain can easily reach more than 200,000 miles.
The first year model for the Tacoma was 1995, and first- and second-generation versions are often considered the best options for this Toyota pickup, which is fondly referred to as a Taco. These earlier models have had time to prove their higher mileage capabilities, and they've also experienced fewer recalls than later models — especially those from 2016 and 2017. Newer models do offer a larger cabin and modern amenities, but we'll have to see how many can make it to 200,000 miles or more.
Toyota 4Runner
Now in its sixth generation, the Toyota 4Runner has been hitting the trails from every angle since the mid-'80s. You can peruse just about any 4Runner forum online to find people bragging about their SUVs making it to 300,000 or 400,000 miles, and there's even a photo floating around of what's assumed to be a 4Runner with almost 720,000 miles on the odometer.
While the numbers are hard to verify, you can certainly come across Toyota 4Runners with mileage well over 200,000 all day. According to iSeeCars, this long-lasting Toyota model has a 26.8% chance of rolling through the 250,000-mile mark, so it has three times the potential compared to the average vehicle's lifespan.
The great thing about the 4Runner is that almost every generation is both reliable and durable, but reviews often indicate that the third-, fourth-, and fifth-generation models being among the best for longevity. Third-gen 4Runners have a V6 engine that can easily hit 300,000 miles, but the V8 in a fourth-gen 4Runner could also reach high mileage if it's treated right. A fifth-gen 4Runner equips a 4.0-liter V6 engine, which allows for exceptional off-roading performance. Any of these Toyota engines in the 4Runner SUV has the potential to soar past 200,000 miles with proper care and attention.
Toyota Sequoia
Toyota created the Sequoia to fill the full-size SUV void, and the company began production on the model in 2000. This makes it a relatively young SUV, so it's even more impressive that it's achieved such high mileage and a reputation for being built to last. With a lifespan that can easily reach 300,000 miles, it's not surprising that people love this family-friendly Toyota. Today, the Sequoia only comes with one engine — a 437-horsepower i-Force Max V6 — but previous generations offered a selection of engines, many with the potential to last 200,000 miles or more.
To be sure, Sequoia SUVs will never replace Land Cruisers, but where comfort and off-road prowess converge, the Sequoia doesn't disappoint. With the addition of the TRD Pro trim in 2020, Sequoia became an even stronger contender in its class. Now, this rough-and-ready full-size SUV can handle off-roading conditions like a champ, enhancing its desirability. As a family-hauler with four-wheel drive capability and an excellent chance of making it to 250,000 miles, the Toyota Sequoia definitely makes the shortlist of long-lasting vehicles.
Toyota Tundra
In 2024, a Reddit user going by Human-Chapter-2784 posted a photo of their 2019 Tundra's odometer that showed 878,987 miles. Then there's Victor Sheppard, a man who drove not one but two Toyota Tundras over the million-mile mark. The first one was a 2007 model that the Toyota dealer replaced with a 2014 model once Sheppard surpassed a million miles. In fact, Toyota engineers studied the 2007 truck to discover what made it so durable and used the information to redesign the 2022 Tundra. While Tundra owners in the million-mile club may be rare, finding members in the 250,000 and 300,000 clubs is much more common.
This well-designed model has the highest chance of running beyond 250,000 and is 4.2 times as likely compared to the average vehicle to reach this benchmark. The 2007 Tundra that went a million miles had a 4.7-liter V8 under the hood, so it's a good bet this engine could do it again. Newer versions of the Tundra come standard with a twin-turbocharged V6, but a hybrid version is also available. It's too early to tell if either of these setups will make it to a million miles, but Toyota should know that's exactly what consumers expect.
Maintenance tips to help your car last beyond 200,000 miles
If you want your car to make it to 200,000 miles or more, there are a few things you can do to extend its lifespan. Regularly changing your oil is a huge factor in keeping your car on the road long term. Oil lubricates the moving parts in your engine, and without it, these parts fail. Many things can go wrong inside the engine if you don't have clean oil kept at optimal levels. Changing the oil filter when you have your oil changed is another good habit. You don't want particles from a dirty filter contaminating your clean oil after all.
Religiously following the manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedule will help you drive your vehicle to 200,000 miles or much longer. Fixing things before they break prevents putting unnecessary stress on your vehicle's other components. The maintenance schedule is typically found in your user's manual, or you can get it online from the manufacturer's website.
Practicing good driving habits will extend your vehicle's longevity, too. Rapid acceleration or hard braking puts strain on the engine and other parts, so go easy on the pedals when you're speeding up and slowing down. And the last thing you can do to help your car last more than 200,000 miles is choose a well-built model with a durable engine that you enjoy driving. The ones on this list are a good place to start.