If You Want A Car That'll Cruise Past 200,000 Miles, This Is Our Shortlist

Is your car rapidly approaching the 200,000-mile mark or are you looking to buy a new vehicle you can rely on for years to come? Regardless of your situation, it's good to know what makes a car last 200,000 miles or more and the types of vehicles that fall into this category. While most cars won't make it to the three-million mile mark like the 1966 Volvo 1800S that made it into the Guinness Book of World Records, there are plenty of models that will reach 200,000 miles or beyond.

For a vehicle to make it to 200,000 miles it needs to be well taken care of with regular oil changes, tune-ups, and scheduled maintenance done on time according to manufacturer recommendations. Of course, other factors can help a vehicle get to 200,000 miles or more. Driving habits, for instance, can have a major impact on a vehicle's longevity, so going easy on the brake pedal and accelerating smoothly can extend its lifespan.

The automaker and engine type also play a part in how long a vehicle will last, but it can be challenging to know which brands make the longest-lasting cars. Fortunately for you, iSeeCars did a study to discover the top brands in the industry for vehicle lifespan, with Toyota coming in first and Honda placing second. In fact, Toyota took the top five spots in the iSeeCars study, and its cars are often three times more likely to make it 250,000 miles than vehicles from other brands.

Of course, Toyota isn't the only brand making long-lasting cars, and while you can find anomalies and claims for vehicles that last 300,000 to 3 million miles, this list has the top 10 cars that are the most likely to serve you for more than 200,000 miles.