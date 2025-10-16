Volkswagen Tiguan Prices Keep Going Up, And It Sure Sounds Like Tariffs Are To Blame

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan improves over its predecessor in almost every way, changing it from a car you probably wouldn't mind getting as a rental into one that can go toe-to-toe with the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. As a result, we weren't surprised to see Volkswagen raise the Tiguan's starting price. Now, for the 2026 model year, Automotive News reports that VW has increased the base price by slightly more than $600 yet again. Except this time, it isn't because the Tiguan got another full redesign. Instead, it sounds like tariffs are to blame.

For 2026, a base-model, front-wheel-drive Volkswagen Tiguan S will cost you $32,280, including destination, which works out to an extra $610 or 1.9%. It also marks the second price increase since the redesigned Tiguan first went on sale in May, where it was initially priced at $30,920. That means the new Tiguan is 4.4% more expensive than it was in March. It does come with an updated driver-assistance system, but other than that, there isn't much the 2026 model offers that the 2025 model doesn't.

The $610 price hike also only applies to S and SE models, regardless of whether you get front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. If you want an SE R-Line, though, that price is up $1,090 for the 2026 model year, bringing the price up to $38,720 for the front-wheel-drive model and $40,220 if you want all-wheel drive. Back in March, you would have paid $36,880 or $38,380, respectively, for the same models.

At the top of the range, there's now the SEL R-Line Turbo, which replaces the previous SEL R-Line and now costs $44,560 instead of $41,930. The SEL R-Line Turbo's engine now makes an additional 67 horsepower, though, so at least you get something extra for your money.