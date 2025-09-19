Don't Expect Automakers To Eat Tariff Costs Forever

Since President Donald Trump decided to turn the whole world upside down with his ill-advised and poorly conceived tariffs back in April of this year, automakers have — for the most part — sort of just sucked it up and absorbed the billions in added expenses they incurred. From mid-March to mid-August, the average vehicle MSRP rose less than 1%. Hell, even as model year 2026 vehicles start to roll out, they're only seeing a modest 3.3% price increase, and that's roughly equivalent to historical averages. However, as Trump's tariffs stick around, don't expect the generosity of OEMs to do the same.

I mean, it makes sense. This year alone, General Motors says it is going to incur a $5 billion gross tariff bill, and Ford is right behind it at $3 billion, according to Reuters. That's a lot of money not going into the pockets of shareholders. For the time being, they've got some levers they can pull before foisting the cost onto customers, like asking suppliers or dealers to shoulder some of the load. I'm sure those discussions will go over well.

The reason automakers have yet to shaft their customers with tariffs is a simple one: they think higher prices will stop people from buying their cars, and they might be onto something with that one. Average transaction prices have jumped about 30% since 2019. As of today, the average new car will set you back $49,870, according to Automotive News. I'm not sure how much more the average person could stomach.