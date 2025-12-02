A Crummy Economy Is Seriously Sinking Car Sales

Car companies depend on the kind of growth only a cancer cell usually enjoys, but that isn't happening this year. Our friends at Cox Automotive told the Detroit Free Press car sales were down 1% in November over October and down a staggering 7.8% over last year. JD Power had slightly different numbers, but the news is still not good: a 4.8% decrease this November over November 2024. From the Freep:

"Affordability remains a critical concern, and the November sales decrease reflects a market affected by higher prices and slowing EV sales," Mark Schirmer, Cox Automotive's spokesman, wrote in an email. All of this is a sharp U-Turn on the road to prosperity the auto industry was traveling at the start of the year. That was when many analysts forecast modest growth in U.S. auto sales for 2025. Cox Automotive said on Jan. 26 that new vehicles sales would reach 16.3 million by year's end, stating that "positive economic" conditions combined with "improved buying conditions should lead to a 2%-3% gain" over 2024 total sales.

The cause? An economy it is hard to have faith in and, of course, tariffs. And the affordability crisis shows no signs of slowing down. J.P. Morgan Global Research estimated back in September that automakers will be serve up $41 billion in tariff costs, leading to a 3% rise in already steep new car prices.

Reminder: the average cost of a new car was $38,000 just five years ago. The average cost now tops out at $50,000. Prices were already ridiculous and tariffs are doing consumers and automakers exactly zero favors. Monthly payments are also up 1.2% to $766 a month, a 16-month high, and seven year car loans are increasingly the norm. Part of the slow down is the collapse of the EV market following the end of the $7,500 EV tax credit–a ploy from the Trump administration meant to drop car prices, somehow. So it goes.