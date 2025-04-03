The Only Plant In The World Still Building Chryslers Is Going To Shut Down For A While

While the plant is currently scheduled for a short two-week shutdown, Stellantis has said that it will continue to evaluate tariffs and the market to determine a long-term plan of action.

"Stellantis continues to assess the effects of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles and will continue to engage with the U.S. administration on these policy changes," the company said in a statement.

Chrysler shifted over 100,000 Pacificas across 2024, but sales were down 11% over the previous year and continue to trend downward. The van has been sold relatively unchanged since it was introduced in 2017. The pricey van starts at $42,450 in a pre-tariff economy. If the 25% auto tariffs push the Pacifica to an uncompetitive price, or Chrysler can't turn enough profit as a result, it seems entirely possible that Stellantis would cancel the program a few years ahead of schedule.

Without the Pacifica on dealer showroom floors, and with no other product to take its place, it seems likely to me that Chrysler won't survive the next couple of fiscal years. Perhaps the company can quickly churn out a badge-engineered American-made model to keep it floating along. It's the uncertainty of these tariffs and how the market will respond that has everyone feeling uneasy, including Stellantis.