Ford And Amazon Team Up To Sell Used Cars Online

Are you looking to buy a certified pre-owned Ford? If that's the case, you can now head over to Amazon Autos to shop, finance, purchase and schedule a pickup for a Ford Blue Advantage certified used car from a participating dealership. Pretty neat, huh? Right now, it's only available in Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas, but it's expected to expand to other markets in the coming months.

The Blue Oval says that by streamlining the initial shopping and financing steps with Amazon Autos, it frees up time at the dealership. That allows the dealers to actually focus on building the in-person experience for the buyer and helping them learn about the car they just purchased. From the Detroit Free Press:

The Amazon Autos storefront at www.amazon.com/amazon-autos will connect customers with participating Ford dealers across the country. Ford said customers can browse a participating Ford dealer's Ford Blue Advantage certified pre-owned inventory within a 75-mile radius of their home. They can search certified pre-owned vehicles by make, model, year and color. Each listing will include the price, vehicle history, and specifications, allowing customers to comparison shop from their computer or smart phone. Once a customer decides on a used vehicle, they may be eligible to secure financing, start paperwork, and schedule a pickup time at their participating local Ford dealer.

Ford says all Blue Advantage CPO vehicles sold on Amazon Autos will undergo a thorough inspection. They come with a 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee through Ford Blue Advantage if all eligibility requirements are met.

Amazon first launched its Autos brand with Hyundai back in December of 2024. It has since partnered with dealers in over 130 cities across the U.S. Over the summer, it said it would expand its services to include used and CPO vehicles from various automakers, so I guess this is one example of that plan following through.