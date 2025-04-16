Amazon Autos Will Lease You A Brand New Hyundai

In its quest to further its world domination, Amazon will now allow customers to lease brand-new Hyundais on its Autos car-shopping platform. Speaking at the JD Power Auto Forum ahead of the New York International Auto Show, the director of Amazon Autos said the online retail giant has been working on ways to increase profitability for participating Hyundai dealers. That includes expanding purchasing methods.

Before now, purchases of a new Hyundai on Amazon Autos was limited to folks who wanted to finance their new cars through Hyundai Capital or those with enough cash to pay everything upfront with a secure online deposit, according to Automotive News. This system obviously caused issues for customers who weren't approved by Hyundai's financial arm. The system would tell them they needed to head to a physical Hyundai dealership to explore additional options, and who the hell wants to do something like that? However, despite the policy changes, Hyundai Capital will remain the primary lender for customers.