You Can Buy Pre-Owned Cars On Amazon Autos Now, And It's More Than Just Hyundais

Back in December, when Amazon Autos finally opened to the world (well, certain cities in America), you could only buy new Hyundai models from participating dealerships. As of this week that's now changed, at least if you live in Los Angeles. If you do, you are now able to browse for all of the dealerships' inventory, including certified pre-owned and used cars from any brand. Browsing Amazon right now, I spy Mazdas, Subarus, and BMWs, among other brands.

You may be wondering: if you don't like it, can you just box it up and ship it back to Amazon like normal? Actually, you sort of can. Amazon gives you a 3-day/300-mile return policy for used cars, and you also get a 30-day/1,000-mile limited warranty.

Just to be clear, this is still only from Hyundai dealerships, so you're limited to whatever they have in stock in your area. Also, you need to live within 75 miles of the dealership, for some reason. If you're not in LA, Amazon promises that it will be bringing this functionality to other cities "in the coming months."