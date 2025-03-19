Amazon Wants To Get Into The Used Car Business

Amazon, the seller of everything, apparently wants to try its hand at selling used cars next. Fan Jin, the director of the online retail giant's Amazon Autos unit, says the company will be "getting into used cars soon." It recently started selling Hyundais on its Amazon Autos platform.

Jin made the announcement on Automotive News' Daily Drive podcast earlier this week. She says people in 68 markets can now buy a new Hyundai on Amazon. The company is working to get as many dealers as possible signed up with them and able to sell both their new and used inventories. The retainer has also expressed interest in working with other car manufacturers to get their new vehicles on its platform.

Amazon's goal here isn't to be like an AutoTrader or Cars.com type of used car market. In Jin's mind, it is more of a Carvana-style system where everything can be done on the website. Here's more from AutoNews: