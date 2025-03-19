Amazon Wants To Get Into The Used Car Business
Amazon, the seller of everything, apparently wants to try its hand at selling used cars next. Fan Jin, the director of the online retail giant's Amazon Autos unit, says the company will be "getting into used cars soon." It recently started selling Hyundais on its Amazon Autos platform.
Jin made the announcement on Automotive News' Daily Drive podcast earlier this week. She says people in 68 markets can now buy a new Hyundai on Amazon. The company is working to get as many dealers as possible signed up with them and able to sell both their new and used inventories. The retainer has also expressed interest in working with other car manufacturers to get their new vehicles on its platform.
Amazon's goal here isn't to be like an AutoTrader or Cars.com type of used car market. In Jin's mind, it is more of a Carvana-style system where everything can be done on the website. Here's more from AutoNews:
"We see ourselves as providing this channel for dealers for a fully e-commerce transaction," she said.
Delivering an online marketplace for used cars could position dealers to compete with the likes of Carvana, which sells used vehicles directly to consumers via a fully digital environment.
Since Amazon Autos is relying on dealers for their inventory, the platform can be leveraged as an omnichannel for those who want to shop online and visit a dealership during their transaction.
What's next for Amazon Autos
Jin does admit that even the most tech-forward of buyers probably would want to visit a dealership first to physically check out what they're planning to purchase before actually doing so.
"They may start online, then go to the dealer to look and have a test drive, then come back, think about it, and then finish the purchase online," she said.
The cars themselves aren't Amazon Auto's only interest, though. The company is reportedly mulling over the idea of selling optional add-ons like extended warranties, vehicle service contracts and maintenance packages, according to Automotive News.
We're rapidly entering a brave new world for car buying, and it would seem Amazon is the leader. I've had moral qualms with Amazon in the past, but I suppose there's really nothing wrong with giving customers another choice for how to buy their next vehicle. Nobody really likes going to the dealer, so maybe an all-online experience like this one could be a welcome addition to the market.