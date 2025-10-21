Kentucky Is Home To The World's Largest Toyota Factory And You Can Get A Free Tour

Toyota is one of the best-established, largest, and most successful automakers. Its evergreen RAV4 model threatens to knock the all-American favorite Ford F-150 off the top-selling spot in the U.S., and the Japanese giant enjoys similar success in other spots across the globe. Naturally, satisfying such demand for its products is no easy task, so Toyota requires some serious manufacturing power. In Toyota's humongous Georgetown, Kentucky factory, that's exactly what it has, and for anyone interested in seeing how an automaker of this size operates, tours around the huge site are available and open for booking.

The factory boasts 9 million square feet "under roof," equal to 156 football fields. It can churn out 550,000 vehicles each year, and produce 600,000 engines alongside them. These are monumentally impressive numbers, even for an automaker the size of Toyota.

Along with its sophisticated manufacturing methods, one of the factory's highlights is a 1988 Camry that sits proudly in the reception area. This isn't just any old Camry; it's the first one ever made in America, and it's in absolutely pristine condition. Following it have come millions more of Toyota's evergreen Camry, so it seems fitting that this is the familiar face greeting interested guests. And it's quite easy to gain an audience with the historic Camry, as Toyota welcomes tours of its huge factory on a regular basis.