Tesla Is So Desperate To Increase Sales It's Adding Apple CarPlay

Tesla is not the only EV manufacturer that has refused to support smartphone mirroring, but it set the trend for others to follow. Competitor Rivian also does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, though it recently added Google Maps integration in hopes you'll stop caring. GM has jumped on this bandwagon hard, first dropping smartphone mirroring for its EVs, and then banishing it from all future models.

The reason (or excuse, depending on your point of view) for this has generally been that generic navigation apps can't offer the integration that native systems provide for true interoperability. Google and Apple Maps don't know the battery's state of charge or estimated range, so they can't route you to the best charging station along your route. From GM's attempt to win us over:

...when the owner of a Chevy Blazer EV routes to an EV charging station, the vehicle's native software can begin warming up the battery so that it's primed for a faster charge. That's a level of "holistic integration" that's unavailable through CarPlay and Android Auto.

However, Rivian provides all this with its Google Maps integration. It's not mirroring, but it shows that it is possible. So does Porsche, whose Macan now supports Apple Maps EV routing within CarPlay.

Apple® Maps EV routing uses real-time vehicle information to help customers navigate to their destination, recommending charging stops when needed. By analyzing elevation changes along the route and other factors, Apple® Maps identifies appropriate charging stations along the way. If a customer drives until the charge gets too low, they are offered a route to the nearest compatible charging station.

We don't know if Tesla intends to offer any EV-specific functionality like this in its integration, or if it will simply provide basic CarPlay functionality to appease the angry villagers. What is clear, though, is that the company that set the trend, standing against smartphone mirroring at a time when everybody else embraced it, is now figuring out how to integrate it. The excuse of "Tesla doesn't, so we don't have to" is no longer valid.