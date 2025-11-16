Tesla Is So Desperate To Increase Sales It's Adding Apple CarPlay
Since the dawn of time, it seems, Tesla has remained steadfast in its decision not to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That may be about to change, as Bloomberg reports that Tesla is now actively developing Apple CarPlay support. The same cannot be said for Android Auto, as Tesla is only working on CarPlay at this time.
According to Bloomberg's unnamed "people with knowledge of the matter," Tesla's implementation of CarPlay would run in its own window within Tesla's broader interface, rather than replacing the entire system as it does on many vehicles. This makes sense, as Tesla's operating system controls the entire car, not just infotainment, and CarPlay can't do that. CarPlay Ultra might, but many manufacturers are shying away from it to keep their own systems in control, and it's no surprise that Tesla would, too. While CarPlay support is currently in the development and testing phase, no rollout date has been determined yet.
Cratering sales are likely the reason why Tesla has changed its mind. According to Carscoops, a McKinsey & Co. study reveals that 25% of EV buyers and 38% of combustion car buyers will refuse to purchase a vehicle that does not support smartphone mirroring. It's also one of the optional features our readers said they can't do without. Perhaps Tesla and its potential trillionaire CEO, Elon Musk, realized that they can't afford to lose a quarter of their potential buyers over this. If it's desperate enough to start renting cars off the showroom floor, adding CarPlay support doesn't seem like as much of a stretch.
Bucking the trend it set
Tesla is not the only EV manufacturer that has refused to support smartphone mirroring, but it set the trend for others to follow. Competitor Rivian also does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, though it recently added Google Maps integration in hopes you'll stop caring. GM has jumped on this bandwagon hard, first dropping smartphone mirroring for its EVs, and then banishing it from all future models.
The reason (or excuse, depending on your point of view) for this has generally been that generic navigation apps can't offer the integration that native systems provide for true interoperability. Google and Apple Maps don't know the battery's state of charge or estimated range, so they can't route you to the best charging station along your route. From GM's attempt to win us over:
...when the owner of a Chevy Blazer EV routes to an EV charging station, the vehicle's native software can begin warming up the battery so that it's primed for a faster charge. That's a level of "holistic integration" that's unavailable through CarPlay and Android Auto.
However, Rivian provides all this with its Google Maps integration. It's not mirroring, but it shows that it is possible. So does Porsche, whose Macan now supports Apple Maps EV routing within CarPlay.
Apple® Maps EV routing uses real-time vehicle information to help customers navigate to their destination, recommending charging stops when needed. By analyzing elevation changes along the route and other factors, Apple® Maps identifies appropriate charging stations along the way. If a customer drives until the charge gets too low, they are offered a route to the nearest compatible charging station.
We don't know if Tesla intends to offer any EV-specific functionality like this in its integration, or if it will simply provide basic CarPlay functionality to appease the angry villagers. What is clear, though, is that the company that set the trend, standing against smartphone mirroring at a time when everybody else embraced it, is now figuring out how to integrate it. The excuse of "Tesla doesn't, so we don't have to" is no longer valid.