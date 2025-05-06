No One Wants To Buy Tesla Any More

Tariffs are hitting most automakers pretty hard, but Ford is estimating some truly staggering numbers for the rest of the year. The company already estimates that it's been hit for $200 million this year, and it expects that number to reach $1.5 billion through the end of 2025. From the Detroit Free Press:

Despite the automaker's robust sales momentum last month as car buyers got ahead of anticipated price hikes from President Donald Trump's autos tariffs, most of Ford's results came in lower when compared with a year ago. Ford said tariffs impacted its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by $200 million in the quarter. ... Ford said that based on its expectations right now, tariffs will inflict a $1.5 billion hit to the automaker's adjusted EBIT for full year 2025, but that estimate is "subject to ongoing tariff-related policy developments." Beyond, that Ford CFO Sherry House told Wall Street analysts that Ford has already ordered some equipment that is coming from overseas that will be tariffed, therefore, "we do expect we'll have capital expenditure impact as well" as the $1.5 billion impact.

Ford is ostensibly the kind of clean-cut, red-blooded all-American automaker that these tariffs are meant to protect. If the company is being hit this hard already, with more knocks to come, what happens to other carmakers? When is it no longer worth it to sell in the United States?