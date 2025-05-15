Aston Martin Gives The People What They Want: Apple CarPlay On Steroids

So what's the big deal about CarPlay Ultra? Well, it's new, and to a certain subset of wealthy buyers, new is all that matters. After all, you wouldn't want to look like one of those poors who still has the old thing, would you? That said, there's more to CarPlay Ultra than just a new name. It allows CarPlay to integrate with the driver display as well as the center screen. Want CarPlay navigation right in front of you and your podcast on the center screen? You can do that now, at least if you order a new Aston Martin.

CarPlay Ultra is also now more than a mirror for your phone that sits on top of the automaker's native system. It's been integrated into the car itself, allowing you to control actual vehicle functions such as the radio or the climate system, as well as configure audio and performance settings. Plus, Aston Martin worked with Apple to customize CarPlay Ultra's appearance to better fit the Aston aesthetic. iPhone users will also be able to add various widgets that do... something. But while the press releases were short on examples, Apple's did promise those widgets will "perfectly fit the car's screen or gauge cluster to provide information at a glance."

Aston Martin

While it's only available on Aston Martins for now, Apple's version of the press release also specifically mentioned Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, so expect those automakers to be the next ones to get CarPlay Ultra. Which will be nice for those of us who weren't raised using "summer" as a verb.

As previously mentioned, CarPlay Ultra's in-car integration probably isn't such a game-changer that people will feel like they have to rush out to get it as soon as possible, but at the same time, having your car play better with CarPlay will probably be a nice improvement over the current system. At least for iPhone users.