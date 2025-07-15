Rivians Get Google Maps Integration So You Hopefully Stop Caring There's Still No Apple CarPlay

Rivian builds brilliant electric trucks that offer almost everything the modern car buyer could want, but they still lack one feature that many people consider a dealbreaker: Rivian doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Unfortunately, that doesn't change with the brand's latest software update, but Rivian hopes integrating native Google Maps functionality will calm the cries for smartphone integration. The update does not bring the Google Maps that you have on your phone, though. It's still Rivian's native navigation system, just now using Google Maps data to improve things, including EV-specific features like range calculations, charging information, and charging preferences. While some automakers like Aston Martin are going all-in on CarPlay, Rivian is sticking to its guns and avoiding its integration, even with this new update. Will it be enough to win over the smartphone-addicted non-believers?

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are annoyingly brilliant. They streamline the user interface between your phone, a device that you likely use for several hours each day, and your car. When people ask me for car buying advice, I ask them what features they want from a new car and most of the time their answer is "I don't really care as long as it has Apple CarPlay," so Rivian Navigation with Google Maps has a lot riding on its success. By the sound of it, it should at least be an improvement over the preexisting navigation system. It's being rolled out via an over-the-air update to all R1T pickups and R1S SUVs starting today, both the pre-facelift and newer "Gen 2" models.