GM Will Eventually Drop Apple CarPlay And Android Auto From Every Model, Not Just EVs

Here's more of what Barra told The Verge in her interview when asked about phone projection in gas-powered vehicles:

A lot of it depends on when you do an update to that vehicle. When you look at the fact that we have over 40 models across our portfolio, you don't just do this and they all update. As we move forward with each new vehicle and major new vehicle launch, I think you're going to see us consistent on that. We made a decision to prioritize our EV vehicles during this timeframe, and as we go forward, we'll continue across the portfolio.

When asked if new gas cars will not have smartphone projection, she simply said, "As we get to a major rollout, I think that's the right expectation. Yes." There you have it, folks.

What GM is working toward, according to The Verge, is a massive update to its current Android-powered infotainment system with a Google Gemini-powered assistant and an assortment of custom apps that are both built in-house and with partners.

It's a bold plan from a mainstream automaker, especially since the decision to drop phone projection has been reserved mostly for tech-forward EV makers like Rivian, Lucid and Tesla.

As someone who has sampled GM's EV infotainment extensively, I'll tell you, I really do not miss CarPlay when I'm using it. It works rather seamlessly, and the fact that it uses Google Maps as its native navigation system is a huge plus in my opinion. While CarPlay and Android Auto are good crutches for subpar infotainment systems, they're not really necessary if the system can survive on its own.