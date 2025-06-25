Apple CarPlay Ultra Is Starting To Lose Car Brands

Apple CarPlay Ultra, the Cupertino tech giant's next big play to run more car features off of an iPhone, finally released last month in North American models of Aston Martins. Other Aston models will be getting it through an update soon. Know who won't be getting it? A lot of the brands that Apple first announced for CarPlay Ultra back when it was first revealed in 2022.

Per reporting from the Financial Times, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo are no longer planning to incorporate the feature into their cars, even though all of them were featured in Apple's WWDC 2022 presentation. Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover is still merely "evaluating" CarPlay Ultra, and Ford, Nissan, and Infiniti declined to comment. That's 10 out of the original 14 listed brands now leaning away from Apple. Oof.

What's going on here? Well, one possibility is that as cars increasingly become defined by their software, carmakers want to be able to distinguish their user experiences from one another, rather than all become standardized as "iPhones with wheels." Another is that future revenue growth may be wrapped up in extra service features bespoke to the brand, not Apple. Then there's the fact that manufacturers do get precious about their vehicles — as a Renault executive apparently put it to Apple, with typically French directness, "Don't try to invade our own systems."