Kia Delays EV4 Sedan 'Until Further Notice' In The U.S., Which Sucks For Fans Of Cool, Affordable Cars

We've been eagerly anticipating the launch of the electric Kia EV4 sedan, which was revealed in U.S. spec just six months ago with an expected starting price of $35,000. We already knew we weren't going to get the awesome EV4 hatchback in the U.S., but now we might not get the EV4 at all. Following reporting from InsideEVs, Kia says the EV4 sedan will be "delayed until further notice" in the U.S., citing changing market conditions for EVs. Surely the fact that the EV4 is built in South Korea also factored into this decision, as there's a 15% tariff on automobile imports, and that stuff is changing so often.

Kia had originally said the EV4 would be on sale in early 2026, so this seems like a very last-minute decision, and I doubt that the EV4 is canceled here for good. As recently as this week I've seen photos of U.S.-spec EV4s driving around California, so the car is definitely ready. Hyundai Motor Group already makes a lot of EVs and batteries in the U.S. — though Trump is doing his best to prevent that — so there's a chance that a plant here could be re-tooled to produce EV4s. The EV4 is no longer on the upcoming vehicles page of Kia's U.S. website, and there's no fuel economy ratings on the EPA website, but it is at least still on Kia's media website.