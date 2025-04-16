U.S.-Spec 2026 Kia EV4 Electric Sedan Has Zany Looks And A 330-Mile Range

We already raved about the Kia EV4's cool styling when it was revealed in Korea earlier this year, but today Kia unveiled the U.S.-spec 2026 EV4 at the New York International Auto Show, so we've finally gotten details for America's version of this electric sedan. The EV4 is slated to make its way to U.S. dealers early next year, and while there's no mention made of the stylish EV4 hatchback that was shown alongside the sedan earlier this year, seeing as how the new K4 Hatchback is coming to the U.S., there may be a glimmer of hope for us to receive the EV4 Hatchback, too. That said, while the electric EV4 may bear a resemblance to the gas-burning K4, the two models are built on completely different platforms, with the EV4 being built on the familiar E-GMP architecture.

Kia estimates the EV4 Wind sedan with the 81.4-kWh long-range battery pack will be able to travel about 330 miles on a charge, and in Light trim with the standard 58.3-kWh battery the EV4 will have an estimated 235 miles of range. Both battery sizes send their electrons to a front-mounted motor with 201 horsepower, and both Light and Wind trim levels are offered in front-wheel-drive. Kia hasn't announced the availability of all-wheel drive yet, but it should be an option, or at least be found on the upcoming EV4 GT model.