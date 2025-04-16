U.S.-Spec 2026 Kia EV4 Electric Sedan Has Zany Looks And A 330-Mile Range
We already raved about the Kia EV4's cool styling when it was revealed in Korea earlier this year, but today Kia unveiled the U.S.-spec 2026 EV4 at the New York International Auto Show, so we've finally gotten details for America's version of this electric sedan. The EV4 is slated to make its way to U.S. dealers early next year, and while there's no mention made of the stylish EV4 hatchback that was shown alongside the sedan earlier this year, seeing as how the new K4 Hatchback is coming to the U.S., there may be a glimmer of hope for us to receive the EV4 Hatchback, too. That said, while the electric EV4 may bear a resemblance to the gas-burning K4, the two models are built on completely different platforms, with the EV4 being built on the familiar E-GMP architecture.
Kia estimates the EV4 Wind sedan with the 81.4-kWh long-range battery pack will be able to travel about 330 miles on a charge, and in Light trim with the standard 58.3-kWh battery the EV4 will have an estimated 235 miles of range. Both battery sizes send their electrons to a front-mounted motor with 201 horsepower, and both Light and Wind trim levels are offered in front-wheel-drive. Kia hasn't announced the availability of all-wheel drive yet, but it should be an option, or at least be found on the upcoming EV4 GT model.
Groundbreaking in its normalcy
Unlike its larger EV6 and EV9 stablemates, the EV4 is built on a more affordable 400V architecture, so its maximum charging speeds are decreased but still reasonable. It takes the standard battery 29 minutes and the long-range battery 31 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a DC fast charger, and the EV4 comes with a NACS port on the front passenger-side fender to allow easy access to Tesla's Superchargers and their notoriously short cords. All EV4s will be equipped with Kia's i-Pedal regenerative braking system with a one-pedal driving function.
The EV4 is not meant to be a superlative vehicle with mind-boggling acceleration or range or anything like that. Instead, it's an affordable everyday sedan that just happens to be electric. Though it doesn't share a platform with the K4, its interior looks familiar, with the same maximum of 30 inches of screen between the digital drivers display, the five-inch climate display, and the center infotainment screen. The K4's interior is lauded as feeling elevated and spacious, so we hope the EV4's does too, especially given its flat floor.
EV4 will have features galore when it arrives in 2026
The EV4 will come standard with a suite of automatic driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control with speed limit adoption, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control with rear A/C vents and an acoustic windshield for sound insulation. It will be offered with premium features like Digital Key 2.0 for phone-as-key functionality, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 64-color ambient lighting, Kia's AI voice assistant, and vehicle-to-load, which allows owners to use their car to power laptops, lights, and other small electronics.
The EV4 has an EV-tuned strut front and multilink rear suspension setup, and Kia stiffened key areas of its body structure to enhance agility and cornering. The EV4's unique exterior design has a traditional sedan structure with a separated passenger cabin and trunk, but its fastback shape allows it to achieve a very low drag coefficient of 0.23 to maximize its range and efficiency. Details on the new EV4 are still somewhat slim, but Kia says it will launch in early 2026, and we're eager to get behind the wheel of this bold, practical, and hopefully affordable electric sedan. It's being built in South Korea, though, so fingers crossed tariff nonsense doesn't inflate its price.