2026 Kia EV4 Is The $35,000 Electric Sedan Every Normie Needs

Following the success of Kia's EV6 crossover and EV9 three-row electric machines, the Korean brand is filling out the lower end of its electric vehicle lineup with the new smaller E-GMP platform EV4 sedan. About the same size as a current Honda Civic, the EV4 is probably all the car that most Americans really need in their driveway. If you haven't yet been seduced by the siren song of crossover, and still find yourself enjoying a normal-sized sedan, the EV4 might be for you.

This new addition to the lineup takes EV6 styling and shrinks it about 10% to make a quite attractive machine. While this car is dimensionally a compact on the outside, Kia pushed the wheels to the extremities to help deliver the larger interior space of the segment above. You'll see the EV4 sedan in Kia showrooms later this year, but unfortunately the stately-looking hatchback is reserved exclusively for European consumption.

The EV4 is a sensible machine for sensible Americans, as it packs decent range, comfort, and tech into a good looking package for a reasonable amount of money. There isn't a flashy 0-60 time or Nurburgring lap to watch here, it's just a regular sedan but electric. If you're honest with yourself you don't really need to set a lap record going to grab groceries, do you? If you said "of course not" then this is aimed right down your barrel, buddy.