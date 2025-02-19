Kia EV4 Exterior Design Revealed In Sedan And Glorious Hatchback Forms
Following the concept's debut in 2023, Kia has revealed the exterior design of the upcoming electric EV4 sedan ahead of its full launch in Spain later this month. The compact EV continues Kia's streak of weird-yet-awesome designs, and Kia surprised us by also showing off a hatchback version of the EV4, which is even more awesome than the sedan.
From the B-pillar forward the two EV4 models are identical, and the sedan sticks extremely close to the concept's design. Making up Kia's "EV Tiger Face" are vertical headlights connected by a small black line running along the edge of the hood, a wide trapezoidal lower intake, and nice angular surfacing. GT-Line trims get sportier bumper designs with more body color inserts, and all of the EV4s shown have absolutely incredible wheels, like three-spokes that look like throwing stars, and four-spokes that use a diamond-cut finish to create a sense of motion.
Not just a reskinned K4
While the EV4 sedan's greenhouse and overall shape might look similar to that of the gas-powered K4 sedan, these are two totally separate models. The EV4's overhangs are shorter and the wheelbase looks longer, while the angular wheel arch trim and muscular shoulders do a lot to make the EV4 look more special. Also unique to the EV4 are pop-out door handles. It's nice to see a real side quarter window, too, instead of just a black fake-out panel like what is used by a lot of affordable models.
One of the most interesting design details is something Kia isn't really talking about yet. On the roof of the car, at the top of the rear window, are two raised sections that kind of look like eyebrows. All Kia says is that it "reinforces the vehicle's premium aesthetic," but I have to assume there's some sort of aerodynamic benefit as well. The rear end overall is nice too, with vertical taillights, a smooth trunklid that has a sleek ducktail spoiler built into it, and the license plate mounted lower in the bumper.
The hatch is the one you want
As good as the EV4 sedan looks, it's the hatchback that we're really hyped about. A small, affordable, cool-looking electric car with a hatch that isn't a crossover? Truly, we've been begging for that! The EV4 hatch has an upright D-pillar with a black trim band that runs up from the window line and across the roof, and the raked rear glass has a pretty big spoiler sitting atop it.
We already know that Kia will be bringing the gas K4 hatch to the U.S. later this year, so there actually is hope that the EV4 hatchback will make its way to our shores as well. Kia says that its "unique design approach ensures both models are equally at home on urban streets or continent-crossing adventures," and no one loves hypothetical continent-crossing adventures more than American EV buyers.
No official specs yet
Kia has yet to show off any photos of the EV4's interior, or tell us anything about it beyond how nice it thinks the designs are. Still, there's a lot we can infer from rumors and other models. Like basically every other Hyundai Motor Group EV, the pair will ride on the E-GMP platform, likely only the 400-volt version unlike the faster-charging 800-volt setup used by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and others. We expect the EV4 to share much of its powertrain with the smaller EV3 crossover, which has a 58.3-kWh battery for single-motor front-wheel-drive models and an 81.4-kWh battery for long-range models.
It would be easy for Kia to offer the EV4 with dual-motor all-wheel-drive — that would be pretty unique for the segment and price class — and a high-performance GT version seems like a sure bet as well. Expect Kia to target around 300 miles of range for the EV4's volume trims.
The EV4 will make its full debut at Kia's EV Day event in Tarragona, Spain on February 24, with technical specs to come three days later. While the brand hasn't said anything about where or when the EV4 will start production, it should be on sale by the end of this year. Kia will also be unveiling a super-small EV2 hatch that we highly doubt will be sold in the U.S., but we should never give up hope.