Kia EV4 Exterior Design Revealed In Sedan And Glorious Hatchback Forms

Kia has yet to show off any photos of the EV4's interior, or tell us anything about it beyond how nice it thinks the designs are. Still, there's a lot we can infer from rumors and other models. Like basically every other Hyundai Motor Group EV, the pair will ride on the E-GMP platform, likely only the 400-volt version unlike the faster-charging 800-volt setup used by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and others. We expect the EV4 to share much of its powertrain with the smaller EV3 crossover, which has a 58.3-kWh battery for single-motor front-wheel-drive models and an 81.4-kWh battery for long-range models.

It would be easy for Kia to offer the EV4 with dual-motor all-wheel-drive — that would be pretty unique for the segment and price class — and a high-performance GT version seems like a sure bet as well. Expect Kia to target around 300 miles of range for the EV4's volume trims.

The EV4 will make its full debut at Kia's EV Day event in Tarragona, Spain on February 24, with technical specs to come three days later. While the brand hasn't said anything about where or when the EV4 will start production, it should be on sale by the end of this year. Kia will also be unveiling a super-small EV2 hatch that we highly doubt will be sold in the U.S., but we should never give up hope.