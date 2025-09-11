South Korean Hyundai Workers Headed Home After Trump Asked Them To Stay And Train American Replacements

The raid at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia, in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 475 workers despite having a warrant for only four, has largely been an international embarrassment for the United States. Most of the 300 South Koreans detained by ICE are now headed home, but one is sticking around — taking the Trump administration up on an offer to train American replacements at the site. From Reuters:

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to allow hundreds of South Korean workers arrested during an immigration raid to stay in the United States, but only one has opted to remain, South Korean officials said on Thursday. Trump's overture sought to encourage the workers to stay and train Americans, according to the officials. It resulted in a one-day delay to the departure of a chartered plane to bring the workers home. Unlike other U.S. deportations, they were not handcuffed – satisfying a key demand from South Korea, which has been horrified by the raid, particularly by the use of armoured vehicles and shackles. Some 300 South Koreans were arrested last week along with more than 150 others at the Georgia construction site of a $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project to build batteries for electric cars.

If someone fires you from a company, it generally doesn't feel great when you're forced to train your own replacement. How does it feel when you're kicked out of an entire country?