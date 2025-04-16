2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Is The Rare Blackout Package That Actually Improves Performance

In recent years one of the easiest ways that automakers have extracted more money out of consumers is by offering a "murdered out" look in which most or all of the exterior trim is blacked out, whether it be a special edition, a distinct trim level or just an appearance package you can select. Most of those blackout packages are purely cosmetic, and sometimes they don't even extend to all of the trim — maybe the badges will still be bright, or the door handles. Regardless, people love the all-black apperance so much that you can get such a look on a huge range of cars, from affordable compacts to big luxury SUVs.

The latest car to offer a blackout package is the 2026 Kia EV9 with its new Nightfall Edition, which just made its debut at the New York Auto Show. In addition to darkening all of the exterior trim and adding unique design features like new wheels and a new paint color, the EV9 Nightfall actually has more torque for increased performance, a serious rarity when it comes to this sort of thing. It helps that it looks pretty great, too.