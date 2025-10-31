Former Stellantis CEO Says Elon Musk Might Ditch Car Business To Focus On Robots And Spaceships

Carlos Tavares has been out as CEO of Stellantis for about a year now, and in the time away he busied himself by writing a book, entertainingly titled in French Un pilote dans la tempête ("A Pilot in the Storm," although you could perhaps render "storm" as "tempest" and better capture Tavares' tenure). He has been commenting on the current state of the auto industry and in a recent report he offered some thoughts on Elon Musk and his destiny.

From Live Mint (referencing Fortune and the French paper Les Echos):

"We can't rule out that at some point, he'll decide to leave the automotive industry to refocus on humanoid robots, SpaceX, or artificial intelligence," Tavares was quoted as saying. "Elon Musk will have left the automotive industry," he added.

This is an astute assessment. While Tesla has entered a bumpy period, without much enthusiasm for new or even promised products (Hello? New Roadster?), Musk seems fairly excited about Optimus robots and xAI, and there's no question that SpaceX and especially Starlink potentially offer considerably higher future profit margins than what Tesla has delivered.