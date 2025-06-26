Carlos Ghosn Thinks The Renault-Nissan Alliance Is Dead, And Nissan Is Proving Him Right

Carlos Ghosn isn't exactly fading away. He was famously smuggled out of Japan in 2019 after he was arrested on charges of financially mismanaging the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance he had wrestled into unlikely existence, and since then Ghosn has been holed up in Lebanon, avoiding extradition. He has admitted exactly zero guilt, blaming his arrest on Nissan's nasty corporate politics. He also isn't keeping his mouth shut about the car business.

The terminally ill Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance hasn't officially died, but Ghosn clearly thinks it's a goner. Predictably, he's taking his postmortem revenge by ripping into Nissan for its failures while offering some hope for Renault's recovery. France's Le Fiagro recently reported on his views, which are scathing. Meanwhile, Nissan is doing everything in its power to prove him right. Its new CEO, Ivan Espinosa, has presided over the departures of both his former boss, Makoto Uchida, and Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard from the Nissan board, according to Automotive News. At this point, the alliance is all but history.