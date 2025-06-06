Former Stellantis CEO Swears He Wasn't Fired, Says Many Things Could Have Been Done Differently

Was he or wasn't he? Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was abruptly un-CEO'd six months ago, an unsurprising turn of events for industry insiders but shocking in terms of how disorganized the decision looked from the outside. Chairman John Elkann had to take over, with no replacement candidate lined up, so while it looked like Tavares was fired, maybe he just...quit?

In his first interview since the disputed termination, Tavares told Bloomberg he wasn't fired and that he left Stellantis because he and Elkann agreed to disagree about the company's strategic direction. More on that in a minute. But first, let us appreciate the heights to which a guy who started at Renault in 1981 as a test driving engineer can climb in the car business. Tavares offered his version of events from the bucolic surroundings of his farm in Portugal. Fired or not, he left Stellantis with $40 million.

Tavares was a protege of Carlos Ghosn, but when the two clashed over Tavares' premature plans to succeed Ghosn as head of the Renault-Nissan alliance, the number-two executive left to run the PSA Group in 2014. He was the last of the empire-building generation in the auto industry, and we'll never see his likes again.