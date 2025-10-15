Fifth Time's The Charm For SpaceX Starship With Last Second-Gen Test Success
SpaceX has garnered a reputation for exploding rockets in the hope of developing technology to make launches cheaper and more frequent. Starship was no different, with the massive rocket's second generation consistently blowing up during its first three test flights. The rocket slated for the fourth flight exploded on the pad during a ground test.
However, the fifth and final launch in South Texas on Monday was nearly flawless, as Starship actually reached its destination in the middle of the Indian Ocean. The rocket's wrinkles were ironed out just in time for it to be retired for a third-generation Starship.
The most significant part of Monday's test flight was proving that Starship's heat shield could withstand the extreme temperatures of re-entry, with improvements made following previous failures. According to Ars Technica, engineers utilized a soft "crunch wrap" material to fill the gap between the shield's ceramic tiles. While you might head to Taco Bell for a crunch wrap to prevent a hangover after a night out, SpaceX wants to ensure that its rocket doesn't explode returning from space. Without any clear signs of damage after splashdown, Elon Musk's private space company could potentially reuse Starship without refurbishing its heat shield.
Starship's development will play a vital role in NASA's return to the Moon
SpaceX now has its sights set beyond quick jaunts to space. The third-generation Starship is expected to begin flight testing next year. Starship V3 will feature improved Raptor engines, larger propellant tanks, and the ability to deploy real Starlink satellites instead of dummies. The company stated in its test flight update:
"This next iteration will be used for the first Starship orbital flights, operational payload missions, propellant transfer, and more as we iterate to a fully and rapidly reusable vehicle with service to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond."
Besides flooding orbit with satellites, Starship V3 will also see the debut of fuel transfer. SpaceX's rocket will need the ability to refuel in orbit to reach destinations beyond Earth's orbit. It's vital for Starship because NASA awarded a $2.89 million contract to SpaceX to produce a lunar lander version of the spacecraft for the Artemis program.
While the private company doesn't currently have to send astronauts to the Moon, it will have to deliver them from lunar orbit down to the surface. While Musk talks a big game about being cheaper, faster and better than NASA, Starship development issues have contributed to Artemis' delays.