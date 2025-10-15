Fifth Time's The Charm For SpaceX Starship With Last Second-Gen Test Success

SpaceX has garnered a reputation for exploding rockets in the hope of developing technology to make launches cheaper and more frequent. Starship was no different, with the massive rocket's second generation consistently blowing up during its first three test flights. The rocket slated for the fourth flight exploded on the pad during a ground test.

However, the fifth and final launch in South Texas on Monday was nearly flawless, as Starship actually reached its destination in the middle of the Indian Ocean. The rocket's wrinkles were ironed out just in time for it to be retired for a third-generation Starship.

The most significant part of Monday's test flight was proving that Starship's heat shield could withstand the extreme temperatures of re-entry, with improvements made following previous failures. According to Ars Technica, engineers utilized a soft "crunch wrap" material to fill the gap between the shield's ceramic tiles. While you might head to Taco Bell for a crunch wrap to prevent a hangover after a night out, SpaceX wants to ensure that its rocket doesn't explode returning from space. Without any clear signs of damage after splashdown, Elon Musk's private space company could potentially reuse Starship without refurbishing its heat shield.