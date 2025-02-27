Musk Takes $2.4 Billion Contract From Verizon To Give It To Starlink Instead, Which Definitely Isn't Blatantly Illegal Or Wildly Corrupt In Any Way

"Because of Musk's current position in DOGE and his closeness to Trump he and his company are getting an advantage and getting a contract," John P. Pelissero, the director of an ethics center at Santa Clara University, told the Washington Post. "Who's looking out for the public interest here when you get the person who's cutting budgets and personnel from the FAA, suddenly trying to benefit from still another government contract?"

Still, he's just someone who studies ethics for a living. Now, if a podcaster started pointing out red flags, then we'd really have to be concerned.

Jessica Tillipman, the associate dean for government and procurement law studies at George Washington University School of Law, also pointed out that canceling a government contract takes time and can be incredibly expensive. "When the government terminates a contract it's not like it shuts off the spigot," she told the Washington Post. "It's expensive to wind down a contract. It's very expensive and it's complicated." She also said negotiating a settlement can take a full year, and the agency still has to follow the process laid out in the Competition and Contracting Act unless there's a clear national security or urgent public interest issue. "But the question is," Tillipman adds, "how is it so urgent when you already had a contractor dealing with it?,"