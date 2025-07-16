GM Wants To Sell You Gas Guzzlers

General Motors is a forward-thinking company, and as such it started a project back in 2023 to convert its Orion plant in Michigan to build electric vehicles. Enormous, hulking, lumbering EVs like the Silverado and Sierra, but EVs nonetheless. Now, though, it seems GM's foresight has gotten a little cloudy. It still intends to use the Orion plant to build enormous, hulking, lumbering vehicles, but now they won't be electric. From Automotive News:

General Motors will build both of its light-duty full-size pickups and the Cadillac Escalade full-size SUV at a Michigan assembly plant starting in 2027. The automaker on July 15 confirmed it will build the Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra at Orion Assembly, about 35 miles north of Detroit. The Orion plant is one of three that GM last month said will share a $4 billion investment to expand U.S. production of gasoline-powered vehicles. ... The Orion plant has been down since late 2023, originally to convert to building electric versions of the Silverado and Sierra. That plan was delayed twice before GM last month said the plant would be used to supplement production of internal combustion pickups. The factory currently employs about 200 people who build battery modules for electric vehicles made at GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit, a spokesperson said. That operation started last year and was part of GM's original electrification plans for the Orion factory.

The move here brings more production into the U.S., shifting it from Mexico and Canada in the face of tariffs, but it also cuts GM's ability to take even the mildest step towards considering the future. They say that climate change will manifest as a series of disasters viewed through phones with footage that gets closer and closer to where you live until you're the one filming it, and earlier this week the footage came from New York City. How long until it reaches that fancy Hudson's building?