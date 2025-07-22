GM Lost $1.1 Billion To Tariffs Last Quarter

Just yesterday, we talked about Stellantis' multi-billion-dollar tariff expenses from the first half of 2025. As it turns out, that's only the start — the company expects even further losses due to tariff costs going forward. From Reuters:

Stellantis expects more impact from U.S. tariffs on vehicles and auto part imports in the second half of 2025, the company said on Monday as it reported a preliminary 2.3 billion euro ($2.7 billion) net loss for the first six months of the year. The carmaker, which owns a sprawling portfolio of brands including Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat, said President Donald Trump's tariffs had cost it 300 million euros so far as the company reduced vehicle shipments and cut some production to adjust manufacturing levels. But Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann told analysts that the 300 million euro impact was not representative of what the group expects for the second half, as tariffs only came into effect part way through the first half. "We'll see significantly more in the second half unless things change ... given the current outlook, I would expect to see that figure probably double in the second half or more," he said, adding that Stellantis was seeing a total full-year impact of between 1 and 1.5 billion euros.

If there's one thing businesses love, it's staring down the barrel of "significantly more" costs that are as unpredictable as they are unavoidable. It's good for markets, good for global trade, and good for an economy that's hopping from tech bubble to tech bubble in hopes of forever dodging the fourth once-in-a-lifetime crash in my lifetime.