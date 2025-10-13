Get Ready For Car Prices To Climb

China's response to American tariffs has come in a few forms, but one that's gotten a lot of press is locking down exports. Companies that use Chinese magnets have had to pay more and more for less and less supply, and that supply is now getting even further restricted. GM, though, may actually come out unscathed. From the Wall Street Journal:

Last week China introduced new draconian restrictions on rare-earth magnet exports, a reminder of its power to disrupt global supply chains—and cause American manufacturers, including carmakers, to halt production. American auto companies have long relied on China for the magnets, which are essential for making everything from electric motors to headlights and windshield wipers. But today, one automaker, General Motors, has less reason to fret. In 2021, GM made the bold bet of investing in rare-earth magnet production in the U.S., as part of a broader effort to cut its reliance on China for parts, components and materials. As a result, in the coming months, GM is now set to be the only U.S. automaker with a large direct supply of American-made rare-earth magnets from multiple factories. It has been a risky bet. GM had to commit to long-term purchase agreements with new suppliers, in some cases relatively unproven ones, whose magnets are more expensive than the Chinese ones.

Magnets are only getting more important to automaking as the world increasingly shifts to electric vehicles, which rely on magnets in their drive motors. Of course, the United States has decided that EVs are far too woke, so maybe we'll all be fine here. Until the next natural disaster drowns us all, at least.