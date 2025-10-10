Ford Cancels $7,500 EV Lease Credit Extension Following Pressure From Republican Senators

Ford is canceling its own version of an electric vehicle leasing program that effectively extended the EV $7,500 federal tax credit that expired on September 30. The news comes just a few days after General Motors abruptly canceled its identical plan thanks to pressure from two Republican senators who claim the automakers were "bilking the U.S. taxpayer." Give me a break. Ford said it would continue to offer discounted leases on EVs through December, but it would do so without claiming the tax credit. It's not immediately clear if those discounts equal the $7,500 credit amount. GM, on the other hand, will run its $7,500 credit program through the end of October.

Both automakers used their financing arms to make pre-emptive down payments on EVs that were already in dealership inventory before the tax credits expired on September 30. It — theoretically — allowed them to claim the tax credit on those vehicles and give the benefit of that incentive to customers who later agreed to lease them. From Automotive News:

"Ford will not claim the EV tax credit but will maintain the competitive lease payments we have in the market today to continue providing customers with more affordable electric vehicle options," spokesperson Said Deep said in an Oct. 9 statement. "For customers who want to purchase an electric vehicle, Ford Credit continues to offer 0 percent financing for 72 months and other incentives." [...] GM reversed course Oct. 8 after Sen. Bernie Moreno, a former dealer who represents Ohio, and Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming contacted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the companies' plans to use what the senators called a "loophole" in the law eliminating the tax credit. The IRS in August issued guidance saying the credit still could be claimed if a vehicle was "placed in service" after September, so long as the vehicle already had been acquired with payment made.

While deals like these might sound like a good way to help customers save money on the vehicles they'd like to buy, not everyone (read: Republican senators who used to be dealers) agrees.

"This guidance, while well intentioned, is unfortunately being taken advantage of by certain car companies who wish to continue bilking the U.S. taxpayer," Moreno and Barrasso wrote to Bessent in a letter dated Sept. 30. "It has come to our attention that certain car companies are gaming this guidance by instructing their captive financial entities to enter into written binding agreements with dealers for electric vehicles, paying a nominal downpayment, to secure the credits on vehicles that may not be leased to the end user for months. Given this concerning information, we write to request your assistance to close this loophole and address the total violation of Congressional intent by these nefarious actors."

When AutoNews asked Ford why it was canceling the program just two weeks after it was rolled out, the automaker said, "Ford makes its own decisions."

We've reached out to Ford for more clarity on the situation, and we'll update this story when and if we get more information.