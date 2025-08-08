Trump's Tariff War Has Cost The Auto Industry $12 Billion So Far

Donald Trump's tariffs have only been around for a few months at this point, and they're already causing financial havoc throughout the automotive industry. New analysis shows that his duties have cost the sector nearly $12 billion so far. Here's the rub, though: this is far from over, and automakers aren't going to keep eating the bulk of these costs forever.

The only money-saving responses these companies have are to raise prices or bring production to the U.S. Neither of these are easy decisions to make, and the latter can take years if the company doesn't have a huge footprint here already. From the Wall Street Journal:

White House trade policy may be accelerating an industry trend toward making cars closer to where they are sold. The big auto markets of North America, Europe and China are increasingly divided by different regulations, technologies and consumer preferences, encouraging automakers to design and manufacture locally. [...] The total hit from higher import duties reported by the big listed players now stands at $11.8 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal tally. And the hits will keep coming: Toyota forecast tariffs will create a $9.5 billion burden through its fiscal year that ends next March, leading to an anticipated 44% decline in net profit. For the world's 10 largest automakers, not including those in China, net profit is currently forecast to fall by roughly a quarter this calendar year to its lowest level since 2020, when the pandemic led to cash-draining factory shutdowns.

Right now, it seems like most automakers are in a bit of a holding pattern — not wanting to make a wrong move and get yelled at by Trump. I get that, but it's only going to end up hurting consumers. After all, they're the least important part of this whole puzzle.

I'm really not too sure how this all ends, but I'm fairly confident that whatever the result is, we are going to be the ones who are getting screwed. You cannot expect automakers to eat this money forever or just pick up and move factory operations to the U.S. in the blink of an eye. Has someone tried telling Trump that?