That said, I think my actual favorite memory from an auto show is much more specific. The next year, I ended up at the VLF Automotive booth for the official reveal of the Force 1. Remember VLF Automotive? When Bob Lutz teamed up with Henrik Fisker to shove the V8 from a ZR1 into the Fisker Karma, then followed it up with a Dodge Viper But Fancy (and ugly)? It was a surreal experience, not only being mere feet from Bob Lutz.

But it was also listening to him talk completely seriously about how great it was that you could get a Viper with a special holder for your champagne. You know, because you definitely don't want the champagne you're taking to dinner to roll around on the floor like some cheap prosecco you picked up at Trader Joe's. It would have been ridiculous no matter what, but I also happened to be standing next to Jason Torchinsky (RIP) and met him in person for the first time while making fun of Bob Lutz. Torch probably doesn't remember it, but it was the most fun I'd had at an auto show at that point, and I mean, Torch is was Torch (RIP).

What about you, though? What's your favorite auto show memory? Be sure to let us know down in the comments.