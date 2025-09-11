What's Your Favorite Auto Show Memory?
Auto shows aren't nearly as exciting as they used to be, but at this year's Munich motor show, we still saw some pretty cool cars. Among other things, there was the small Hyundai Concept 3 hatchback, Volkswagen's ID Cross crossover concept, the production Polestar 5, a Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept that's capable of megawatt charging, the production Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, the production Honda Prelude and the production BMW iX3.
I didn't get to go this year, but it did get me thinking about what I've really enjoyed about auto shows in the past. There was, of course, the New York Auto Show, where I had an informal interview that led to me eventually moving across the country to work for MotorTrend, but I don't know if that really counts as my favorite memory. Personally, I enjoyed the 2015 Detroit Auto Show much more, as it was my first real auto show and also had an excellent list of both concepts and production car reveals, including the Infiniti Q60 concept, the new Acura NSX, both the new Ford GT and the Shelby GT350R, the Hyundai Santa Cruz concept and even the Buick Avenir concept. Now that was an exciting show.
VLF Force 1
That said, I think my actual favorite memory from an auto show is much more specific. The next year, I ended up at the VLF Automotive booth for the official reveal of the Force 1. Remember VLF Automotive? When Bob Lutz teamed up with Henrik Fisker to shove the V8 from a ZR1 into the Fisker Karma, then followed it up with a Dodge Viper But Fancy (and ugly)? It was a surreal experience, not only being mere feet from Bob Lutz.
But it was also listening to him talk completely seriously about how great it was that you could get a Viper with a special holder for your champagne. You know, because you definitely don't want the champagne you're taking to dinner to roll around on the floor like some cheap prosecco you picked up at Trader Joe's. It would have been ridiculous no matter what, but I also happened to be standing next to Jason Torchinsky (RIP) and met him in person for the first time while making fun of Bob Lutz. Torch probably doesn't remember it, but it was the most fun I'd had at an auto show at that point, and I mean, Torch
is was Torch (RIP).
What about you, though? What's your favorite auto show memory? Be sure to let us know down in the comments.