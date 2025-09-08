Volkswagen ID Cross Concept Is An Affordable Compact Electric Crossover With Seats That Turn Into A Bed
Volkswagen just unveiled a nearly production-ready concept car at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany called the ID Cross, and it's a compact crossover that would likely slot into Volkswagen's lineup just above the subcompact Taos. It's the latest in a series of compact affordable electric concept cars from the German automaker that also includes the ID Polo GTI and ID Every1, and it's based on an improved version of VW's Modular Electric Matrix or MEB platform called MEB +. The front-wheel-drive ID Cross concept is meant to be a preview of a production version of the car that will go on sale in Europe next summer, though no U.S. sales plans have been announced as of now.
The concept is about the same width as the current Taos and its wheelbase is only about three-inches shorter, but it is 10-inches shorter overall and rides on 21-inch wheels, giving it a significant visual presence without being overly large. Volkswagen's head of design Andreas Mindt says the ID Cross debuts a new design language for the brand, called 'Pure Positive,' which will show on all new future VWs. Mercifully, Volkswagen appears to have learned from its button-eliminating sins, since the ID Cross concept has more physical controls than the brand's current models, and four dedicated window switches.
It's what's inside that counts
The ID Cross may be small outside, but it focuses on maximizing interior space, style, comfort, and flexibility.The front-wheel-drive concept prioritizes urban use and versatility, and features a five-seat interior with a big trunk space and a small frunk with a very wide and airy interior. VW says the interior is designed as a 'feel-good oasis,' with the concept car's interior featuring a soothing monochromatic beige treatment that VW calls "Vanilla Chai" covering every surface.
As a party trick that harkens back to the legacy of the versatile Volkswagen Bus, all of the seats in the ID Cross fold forward to create a massive 'reclining area' as VW refers to it. The rear-mounted ball coupling is rated to support about 165 pounds for duos who want to sleep in their ID Cross and haul two e-bikes, or it can tow over 2,600 pounds if you don't want to sleep on its flat floor.
Volkswagen predicts the ID Cross will have a maximum range of about 260 miles on the European WLTP evaluation cycle which tends to be more optimistic than the American EPA range estimate. Real-world range will likely be around the low 200-mile mark, which is reasonable for a compact, affordable EV.
VW didn't announce any price estimates for the ID Cross, but the press release consistently emphasizes "attractive prices," so hopefully it will be truly affordable. It also doesn't mention anything about the ID Cross coming to U.S. shores which makes sense given President Trump's war on alternative fuels, but U.S. buyers haven't had access to many cheap and desirable EVs like the ID Cross, so it might be just what we need. We'll have to wait and see, though.