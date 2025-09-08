Volkswagen ID Cross Concept Is An Affordable Compact Electric Crossover With Seats That Turn Into A Bed

The ID Cross may be small outside, but it focuses on maximizing interior space, style, comfort, and flexibility.The front-wheel-drive concept prioritizes urban use and versatility, and features a five-seat interior with a big trunk space and a small frunk with a very wide and airy interior. VW says the interior is designed as a 'feel-good oasis,' with the concept car's interior featuring a soothing monochromatic beige treatment that VW calls "Vanilla Chai" covering every surface.

As a party trick that harkens back to the legacy of the versatile Volkswagen Bus, all of the seats in the ID Cross fold forward to create a massive 'reclining area' as VW refers to it. The rear-mounted ball coupling is rated to support about 165 pounds for duos who want to sleep in their ID Cross and haul two e-bikes, or it can tow over 2,600 pounds if you don't want to sleep on its flat floor.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen predicts the ID Cross will have a maximum range of about 260 miles on the European WLTP evaluation cycle which tends to be more optimistic than the American EPA range estimate. Real-world range will likely be around the low 200-mile mark, which is reasonable for a compact, affordable EV.

VW didn't announce any price estimates for the ID Cross, but the press release consistently emphasizes "attractive prices," so hopefully it will be truly affordable. It also doesn't mention anything about the ID Cross coming to U.S. shores which makes sense given President Trump's war on alternative fuels, but U.S. buyers haven't had access to many cheap and desirable EVs like the ID Cross, so it might be just what we need. We'll have to wait and see, though.