What Do You Want To See From The 2025 Munich Auto Show?
As you may have been able to tell with some of this week's news items, like the Audi Concept C and BMW iX3 reveals and the teases of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, next week is the Munich auto show, officially called IAA Mobility (and formerly the Frankfurt show). While a lot of digital ink has been spilled about the death of the auto show — most of it pretty accurate — it may be a bit premature. Beyond those aforementioned cars, Munich will also see the debut of the Polestar 5, the hybrid 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo, Volkswagen's ID Polo prototypes, the new Renault Clio, a concept for the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 3, and more. The list of exhibitors is extensive, as is the press conference schedule. Could the international auto show be coming back?
If you want an answer to that question you're in luck, because Andy Kalmowitz and I are both headed to Munich this weekend for IAA 2025, with press day kicking off on Monday. We'll both be spending a lot of time walking the show floor, so we want to know what you want to see from what could be a great European auto show.
We are here to blog for you
While all of the new reveals are exciting to me this year, the cars I'm most excited to check out in person are the Renault 4 and 5 EVs, which I've yet to see in real life let alone get to sit in. I definitely need to look at other French cars like the DS N°8 and Peugeot E-208 GTi. Andy says he's looking forward to seeing the Porsche Cayenne EV prototype and the Audi concept, and we're both intrigued by the various Chinese brands that will be showing new product.
But what about you? What new debuts or recently revealed models are you interested in? What cars do you want our in-person impressions of? What would you ask executives, engineers, or designers from these car companies? Is there anything specific you'd love to see us write blogs about or show off? Let us know in the comments below, and we'll do our best to answer your best questions.