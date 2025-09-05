What Do You Want To See From The 2025 Munich Auto Show?

As you may have been able to tell with some of this week's news items, like the Audi Concept C and BMW iX3 reveals and the teases of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, next week is the Munich auto show, officially called IAA Mobility (and formerly the Frankfurt show). While a lot of digital ink has been spilled about the death of the auto show — most of it pretty accurate — it may be a bit premature. Beyond those aforementioned cars, Munich will also see the debut of the Polestar 5, the hybrid 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo, Volkswagen's ID Polo prototypes, the new Renault Clio, a concept for the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 3, and more. The list of exhibitors is extensive, as is the press conference schedule. Could the international auto show be coming back?

If you want an answer to that question you're in luck, because Andy Kalmowitz and I are both headed to Munich this weekend for IAA 2025, with press day kicking off on Monday. We'll both be spending a lot of time walking the show floor, so we want to know what you want to see from what could be a great European auto show.