New GLC EV Has Mercedes' Largest Screen Yet, But Also More Physical Controls And Fancy Trim

We're just a few days away from the unveiling of the most important car Mercedes-Benz has come out with in a long time: the GLC with EQ Technology (which I will henceforth call the GLC EV). But before the Germans officially take the covers off the compact crossover at the Munich auto show, we're getting a sneak peek at its interior. Three things jump out at you immediately: A massive screen, more buttons, and a stunning amount of attention to detail for a mass-market, tech-focused car like this.

Of course, the real pièce de résistance is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, the largest seamless display fitted to a Mercedes-Benz to date. The company says the ginormous screen has over 1,000 individual LEDs and features intelligent zone dimming, which will allow for simultaneous adjustment of two different display areas via sliders. This is meant to ensure the information you need is always clear and accessible, and the driver doesn't get too distracted with superfluous readouts. Mercedes is so proud of this tech that it's filed a patent for it.

Mercedes-Benz

As you might expect, most of the car's core functions will be handled through this massive screen that runs pillar to pillar. It'll serve as the gauge cluster, a center infotainment screen and a passenger display. It's pretty similar to what we first saw in the Mercedes CLA, but without seams between the individual displays. I'm sure it'll be fairly easy to navigate and quick to respond.

Mercedes says the screen can show high-resolution ambient styles as background motifs that are meant to offer a wide range of moods to the folks in the car, "from calm to intense, cool to warm, and technical to emotional." The color of the gauge cluster, control panel and ambient lighting can be adjusted with these schemes.