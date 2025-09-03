Electric Volkswagen ID Polo GTI Is Coming And Bringing A New EV Naming Scheme With It

Volkswagen's EVs thus far have been a lot of things, but they haven't exactly been sporty. Well, that's all about to change with the introduction of the ID Polo GTI. We'd first caught a glimpse of it as the ID GTI Concept, but when it comes time for production sometime in 2026, it's going to pick up the Polo moniker.

It'll have a GTI-acceptable 223 horsepower, according to Motor1, which is a good bit more than the 207 hp the current gas-powered Polo GTI puts out. Like the regular ID Polo, the GTI will make use VW's MEB architecture and use a single electric motor mounted at the front. Sure, a rear-wheel-drive hot hatch would be cool, but what can ya do?

The two Polos look nearly production-ready, but for the time being, VW is keeping them under camouflage until their official reveal sometime in 2026. But, we'll get a closer look at both of them at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich next week, along with an electric crossover concept.

It's seriously refreshing to see cars like this coming down the pipeline. It seems like cars are just getting bigger and bigger, so to have something certainly small coming our way is lovely to see. VW says the decision to ID-ify the Polo was made in response to customer feedback. People yearn for smaller, more affordable EVs, and that's what VW is delivering with the ID Polo and ID Polo GTI. Unfortunately, I wouldn't hold out much hope that we'll ever see either of these cars stateside. That's the price of freedom, baby.