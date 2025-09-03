Next-Generation BMW X5 Will Get Optional Hydrogen Powertrain In Addition To Gas, Diesel Or Full EV

BMW is showing no signs of giving up on any powertrain option, including hydrogen fuel cells, which have largely been relegated to niche status as EVs have been on the ascent over the last two decades. After rolling out a very limited fuel-cell prototype in the iX5 Hydrogen a few years ago, BMW has now announced that the most abundant element in the universe will propel the next iteration of the X5, joining electric, gas, and diesel choices.

"The launch of the first-ever fuel cell production model from BMW in 2028 will add another exceptionally efficient high-performance drive system with zero emissions to our technology-open product portfolio," board member Joachim Post said in a statement. This third-generation technology will be fitted to an all-BMW powertrain, following roughly ten years during which BMW combined forces with Toyota. According to BMW, the individual fuel cells will still be provided by the Japanese giant.