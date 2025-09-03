Next-Generation BMW X5 Will Get Optional Hydrogen Powertrain In Addition To Gas, Diesel Or Full EV
BMW is showing no signs of giving up on any powertrain option, including hydrogen fuel cells, which have largely been relegated to niche status as EVs have been on the ascent over the last two decades. After rolling out a very limited fuel-cell prototype in the iX5 Hydrogen a few years ago, BMW has now announced that the most abundant element in the universe will propel the next iteration of the X5, joining electric, gas, and diesel choices.
"The launch of the first-ever fuel cell production model from BMW in 2028 will add another exceptionally efficient high-performance drive system with zero emissions to our technology-open product portfolio," board member Joachim Post said in a statement. This third-generation technology will be fitted to an all-BMW powertrain, following roughly ten years during which BMW combined forces with Toyota. According to BMW, the individual fuel cells will still be provided by the Japanese giant.
Built in Austria
BMW said that its plant in Steyr, Austria would produce the next-gen hydrogen drivetrains for serial production and that prototyping has already commenced, with designs developed in Munich while the Steyr plant concentrates on preparing for manufacturing. BMW and Toyota will continue to collaborate as the system moves into actual cars. In touting the new powertrain, BMW highlighted a 25% reduction in size, the ability to put the system in a wide variety of different vehicles, and a boost in range and power.
You have to admire the stick-to-it-ness of both BMW's and Toyota's commitment to hydrogen. At the moment, only two vehicles are available in the U.S. with fuel-cell tech, the Toyota Mirai and the Honda CR-V e:FCV, and the Honda is actually a plug-in EV/fuel-cell hybrid. Sales have been fairly meager. But from the sounds of BMW's latest announcement, the company thinks hydrogen has a future.
Not a factor in the U.S.
Hydrogen is almost exclusively a California thing in North America, so don't expect to see a lot of (or any) fuel-cell X5s stateside when the vehicle hits the market in a little over two years. These bimmers will likely roam the roads of Europe, where hydrogen fueling stations are more widespread. Reading between the lines, a new fuel-cell powertrain, combined with BMW's continued electrification efforts, indicates an ongoing process of diversifying away from diesel. Better to have the option than not.
The gen-three system also indicates that going all-in on EVs isn't viable, at least not yet. Automakers have had to revamp their investment strategies when it comes to propulsion, with a broader range of internal combustion and hybrids starting comebacks. There are possibly some arguments against keeping hydrogen in the picture, given its also-ran status for what seems like forever. BMW isn't buying them, however, and is doubling down on bringing some innovation to the systems it has already developed.