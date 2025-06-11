2026 BMW iX3 Will Have Up To 400 Miles Of Range And A Really Cool Interior

The iX3 will have three more superbrains: one for driver-assist systems, one for the infotainment, and one for other vehicle functions. These new processors save tons of wiring and weight compared to past vehicles, require less energy and are far faster and more powerful, and also allow for new functionality and systems. Every iX3 will have a safe exit assist system that uses side-facing radar to monitor traffic, and the available highway driving assist requires less driver intervention and can control the vehicle in more situations.

Perhaps the biggest changes are on the inside, where the iX3 will be the first production BMW to get the Panoramic iDrive infotainment system running the new Operating System X. This consists of a thin display at the base of the windshield that runs from A-pillar to A-pillar, showing things like speed and range in front of the driver with six configurable sections across the rest of the screen that can show whatever you want. Also in front of the driver is an optional 3D head-up display that projects augmented reality navigation info. The central touchscreen in the dashboard is an awesome "free-cut" trapezoidal shape, and the also weirdly shaped steering wheel has "shy-tech" haptic buttons that are only illuminated when their functions are available. It all looks like something out of a concept car, even more so than the iX's interior did when it first came out.

BMW will probably keep trickling out information about the iX3 before its September debut, so stay tuned for more. It will be joined on the Neue Klasse platform by the electric version of the next-gen 3 Series, which will get a quad-motor M3 variant.