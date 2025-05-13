2026 BMW iX Will Make Your Life A Bit Better

Since it first launched, the iX was available in two trim levels: xDrive50 and M60. For 2026, the xDrive50 becomes the xDrive60 and the M60 becomes the M70. Slotting in below both of them is that brand new base model: the xDrive45. Despite the fact it's the cheapest iX you can buy, starting at $76,325 including destination, you still get a hell of a lot for your money. The xDrive45 comes standard with all-wheel drive thanks to a front- and rear-mounted motor. Altogether, the system puts out 402 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, and its juice is provided by a 100-kWh battery that can charge at up to 175 kW on a DC fast charger. That's enough to get it from 10% to 80% in about 34 minutes. Despite its weight, which BMW puts at right around 5,600 pounds, it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in an incredibly acceptable 4.9 seconds, and if you take it easy, you can get up to 312 miles of range. With numbers like these, it's not surprising to find out that BMW expects this to be its best-selling iX. The car I tested stickered for $96,275.

As standard on the xDrive45, you get all sorts of luxury niceties like 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, all sorts of active-safety features and BMW's gimmicky (but fun) Iconic Sounds system. You also get a Harman/Kardon sound system and a wireless phone charger.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

If you find yourself wanting more juice and a longer range, then you can bump up to the middle child xDrive60 for an $89,675 starting price. With a handful of options, the car I drove came in at $110,975. Here you get 536 horsepower (a 20-hp bump) and 564 lb-ft of torque, but because it has a bigger 113-kWh battery, you actually get more range. BMW says the xDrive60 can go up to 364 miles on a single charge. Obviously, if you use the full effect of its 4.4-second 0-to-60 time, you're going to lose some range, but don't worry. BMW says it can DC fast charge at up to 195 kW, going from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes. Jumping to the xDrive60 gets you everything from the 45 plus a panoramic roof, four-zone climate control and LED cornering lights to go along with all of your extra power and range.

I hear you, though. You're all about speed. Hot, nasty, badass speed. Well, BMW made an iX just for you, and it's called the M70, and let me just say: it's a beast. Power from the two motors is boosted to 650 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque, and I wouldn't be surprised for a second if it was making even more power than that. It has brutal EV acceleration rivaling the best of them, moving this 5,850-pound monster from 0 to 60 in a blistering 3.6 seconds. Even when you get past 60 it keeps pulling, and if you keep your foot in it you'll hit a 155-mph top speed. Not too shabby. Of course, with this added power and an identical battery to the xDrive60, range does take a bit of a hit, dropping to just 303 miles, which is the lower limit of where you'd really like to see an EV that starts at $112,675. Like the battery, charging speeds are the same between the M70 and xDrive60.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

In the M70, which came in at $122,675 as tested, you're given access to everything from the cars below it, plus even bigger wheels, air suspension, rear steering, M-Sport brakes, clear taillights, ventilated seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, full LED lights, Parking Assistant Plus and a Bowers & Wilkens Diamond stereo system. You also get a bunch of more sporty design cues outside to let everyone know you paid up for the big daddy iX. Keep in mind, even if you get a lower-trim iX, you can still specify it with just about any feature you want from the trim levels above it.