Hell Yeah, The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ Comes In Two Different Oranges

Then, on Luxury and Premium Luxury trims of both the IQ and IQL, Cadillac offers Adobe Frost, a $5,925 satin-finish option that is "late and extremely limited availability," according to the configurator. Some of you might say that this color isn't really orange, being more of a burnt copper or pumpkin-y brown. But I say it definitely counts as orange — we have to take our wins where we can get them these days. It looks quite beautiful, I think. The interior options are the same as on the Sport trims.

If neither of these oranges are for you, the electric Escalades are offered in a few other real colors. For $625 you can get Sandstone, a nice light beige, or Deep Space Metallic, a dark, subtle teal. Black Cherry Tintcoat is $1,225, and it looks incredible in person. There's also the satin Magnus Metal Frost, a grey that's priced the same and just as limited as Adobe Frost. Sadly Cadillac discontinued the satin Midnight Steel Frost blue that was offered on the 2025 model year. Of course, if you're boring, you can still get an Escalade IQ in a normal black, white or grey.