2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Is All About Big Numbers

There's no escaping how big the Escalade IQ is, and no matter how much spokespeople for Cadillac told me it drives like a much smaller car — thanks in part to turn signal-activated cameras and its four-wheel steering system that can crabwalk or turn the rear wheels up to seven degrees— it still felt ginormous. Granted, Cadillac says its turning radius is only about a foot bigger than that of a Chevy Bolt. Still, at no point do you ever feel confident that you're in your lane because of the sheer width of the thing. The high beltline and upright front end also mean you cannot easily tell where the ends of the truck are. It was a real issue driving through the tight, busy streets of San Francisco. Admittedly, once you get out of the city to places with more space, these size problems fall away.

Luckily for the Escalade IQ and its buyers, it drives a damn lot better than its Sierra EV and Silverado EV siblings. You still get some of the unsteadiness those trucks have under hard acceleration, but thanks to the extra weight out back, it's nowhere near as squirrely as the other two. The rear end definitely feels more planted than those trucks.

The ride is also slightly better. I wouldn't be surprised if it was running on the same unchanged hardware those trucks have underneath, but again, because of the Escalade's extra weight it's a bit better at soaking up bumps. It's still a bit firmer and bouncier than you'd really like from a luxury EV with magna-ride suspension, but it's not intolerable at all. I do suspect some of these issues would be remedied with different wheels and tires. The 24s on the IQ have tires inflated to 61 psi up front and 71 psi out back. They're basically little rock-hard bombs. I think 22s with more sidewall would make a big difference here, but I digress.

Do not be fooled. Even though this thing has V-Mode and 750 horsepower, it is in no way sporty. There's pretty much zero steering feel from the electric box, and the suspension is tuned to roll a hell of a lot in the corners. If you want to hustle your Escalade IQ down a twisty road, it's best you hold on or hope the massaging seats can keep you in place.

At the very least, the IQ's one-pedal driving mode will be able to pull you down to a complete stop no matter how fast you're going. If that's not your thing — or you only want regen braking some of the time — there's a small paddle on the left side of the steering wheel you can pull to progressively add in regenerative braking. Unfortunately, this small paddle is made out of the cheapest plastic you can think of and feels wholly out of place in an interior this upscale.

GM's brilliant Super Cruise hands-free driving system is also standard on the Escalade IQ, and, like in all of the products it's in, it works fantastically.