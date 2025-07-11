Cadillac Escalade IQ Drives 558 Miles On A Single Charge, Beating Every Other EV Edmunds Has Tested

We've learned from experience that the Cadillac Escalade IQ is all about big numbers. Edmunds has just added a rather surprising big number to its credentials: 558 miles of range, more than any EV that Edmunds has tested so far. That's particularly impressive for a hulking 10,700-pound vehicle, which Edmunds couldn't even weigh because its scales only go up to 9,000 lbs.

The EPA's range estimate for the Escalade IQ is 460 miles. That's already farther than many fossil fuel-powered vehicles will go on a tank of gas and more EV range than you actually need. It's not unusual for real-world driving situations to vary a bit from the EPA's estimates, but a difference of nearly 100 miles is quite significant.

Out of all the EVs that Edmunds has tested, the Escalade IQ is the only one to exceed 550 miles, and one of four to break the 500-mile mark. Two of the others are the Chevy Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV, both of which share the Escalade IQ's Ultium EV platform and also beat their EPA estimates. Like its siblings, the Escalade IQ wasn't particularly efficient, consuming 43 kWh per 100 miles, though slightly better than 48.1 kWh in the Sierra EV. The only other member of Edmunds' 500-mile club, the Lucid Air, consumed just 28.3 kWh per 100 miles. The vast range of the GM trucks comes more from their enormous batteries than energy efficiency.