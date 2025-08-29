What Car Deserves A Better Color Palette?

A lot of different cars came to my mind for this, but I've landed on two: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. You might be saying, "but Daniel, the Ioniqs actually come in a bunch of cool colors," and you're not wrong. It's just that I think Hyundai needs to go much crazier with it. These two EVs already have some of the wildest designs on the market, and I think they deserve to be really showcased. Give me a bright yellow Ioniq 6, or a hot pink Ioniq 5. Hot hatch nerds would kill for a dark green Ioniq 5 N, and the Ioniq 5 XRT would look awesome in brown. Imagine an Ioniq 6 N in teal!

I know Hyundai has the right minds at its disposal for this. In other markets you can get the Ioniq 6 in a bright electric blue, and both the 5 and 6 are offered with paints that look like a dark, muted color but explode with lime green or purple sparkle when touched by light. Then there's the signature Performance Blue of the N models, which also come in a pretty good red. The Ioniq 9 comes in a very nice metallic matcha green, the Kona is available in bright orange, and who can forget the chartreuse offered on the pre-facelift Sonata? Hyundai's done a bunch of satin-finish paints too, so there's opportunity there. The company needs to let its designers really have fun — I want to see some color-shift paints!

What about you? What car do you think deserves a color palette? Let me know in the comments below and I'll round up my favorite answers after the long weekend.