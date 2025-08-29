What Car Deserves A Better Color Palette?
One thing that basically every enthusiast can agree on is that the world needs more colorful cars. For decades now the most popular car colors in the U.S. (and increasingly elsewhere) have been greyscale, with red and blue each taking up less than 10% of the pie and all other colors being single digits or lower. It does seem like things are getting better, though. More mainstream cars are starting to be offered in real, interesting, fun colors again, and it's even better in high-end segments — just look at the success of Porsche's Paint to Sample program.
But there can always be more colors. Better colors. Louder colors. Weirder colors. And there are still so many cars out there that deserve to have much broader color palettes. There are even extremely design-forward cars like the Polestar 3 and Lucid Air that have super limited color palettes. For today's question, I want to know what car you think needs to be offered in better colors.
My pick
A lot of different cars came to my mind for this, but I've landed on two: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. You might be saying, "but Daniel, the Ioniqs actually come in a bunch of cool colors," and you're not wrong. It's just that I think Hyundai needs to go much crazier with it. These two EVs already have some of the wildest designs on the market, and I think they deserve to be really showcased. Give me a bright yellow Ioniq 6, or a hot pink Ioniq 5. Hot hatch nerds would kill for a dark green Ioniq 5 N, and the Ioniq 5 XRT would look awesome in brown. Imagine an Ioniq 6 N in teal!
I know Hyundai has the right minds at its disposal for this. In other markets you can get the Ioniq 6 in a bright electric blue, and both the 5 and 6 are offered with paints that look like a dark, muted color but explode with lime green or purple sparkle when touched by light. Then there's the signature Performance Blue of the N models, which also come in a pretty good red. The Ioniq 9 comes in a very nice metallic matcha green, the Kona is available in bright orange, and who can forget the chartreuse offered on the pre-facelift Sonata? Hyundai's done a bunch of satin-finish paints too, so there's opportunity there. The company needs to let its designers really have fun — I want to see some color-shift paints!
What about you? What car do you think deserves a color palette? Let me know in the comments below and I'll round up my favorite answers after the long weekend.