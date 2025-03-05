2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Is A 750-HP, 19-Foot-Long American Luxury EV Beast

If you're buying an Escalade IQL it's probably because you care about rear-seat accommodations. That's where Cadillac's Executive Second Row package comes into play. It's available on the standard-length Escalade IQ as well, but now there's even more space to work with. The package gets you two stowable tray tables, dual 12.6-inch seatback-mounted screens, a rear command center and two wireless charging pads. The seats themselves are also vastly improved with this package, becoming 14-way power heated and ventilated seats that can give you a massage while playing music out of your own headrest speakers. From what I can tell, Cadillac just took the first row's seats and threw them in the second. It's not a bad idea if you plan on being driven around a lot in your Escalade IQL. The package also takes the Escalade IQL's standard 21-speaker AKG audio system and doubles it to 42 total speakers. There's also a 38-speaker setup you can go for.

Other goodies the Escalade IQL buyer can expect are seating for up to seven (no second-row bench here) with a power-folding third row, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability with OnStar, bi-directional vehicle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-home charging and, of course, standard Super Cruise driver-assistance tech on all trims for three years. You'll have to pay for it after that, but you won't own this car by then, so don't worry.

The Escalade IQL isn't really breaking the mold here, but the Escalade ESV never really has either. It's just giving buyers another option if they're in need of more space out back. With more and more black car services and executives opting for SUVs — and electric ones at that — building an extended Escalade IQ is certainly the smart decision. Cadillac says production will start in the middle of this year

Cadillac