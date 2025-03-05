2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Is A 750-HP, 19-Foot-Long American Luxury EV Beast
The Cadillac Escalade has come in two length choices since the second-generation car went on sale back in 2002. There's been a standard-length Escalade based on the Chevy Tahoe, and a longer Escalade ESV based on the Suburban. For 2025 Cadillac electrified the 'Lade with its Ultium platform, creating the Escalade IQ. The electric Escalade is on sale now, but it only comes in one length. That's a real letdown for Big Escalade Enjoyers, but I've got good news: Cadillac has unveiled the longer Escalade IQL, meant to be the EV standard bearer of the biggest Cadillac you can buy.
Let's talk over some numbers first, because they're as big as the Escalade IQL all by themselves. The IQL comes in at 228.5 inches overall, which is 4.1 inches longer than the standard Escalade IQ. That also makes it an inch and a half longer than the gas-powered Escalade ESV. Wheelbase (136.2 inches), height (76.1 inches) and width with mirrors (94.1 inches) all remain the same. That might not sound like a huge difference, but Cadillac reworked the rear of the Escalade IQL to give it a more upright look, meaning there's more room inside for second- and third-row passengers and all of their stuff.
It's all about space
The third row especially sees a huge improvement with legroom increasing by 4.4 inches to 36.7 inches and headroom gaining another inch to 38.2 inches. That will make a big difference for passenger comfort. The C- and D-pillars are redesigned and the rearmost side windows are larger, which should give third-row passengers a better view out as well.
As with every Escalade — especially the extended versions — there's a ton of cargo space. Cadillac says that behind the third row, there is still 24.2 cubic feet of cargo volume (a 0.6-cubic-foot improvement over the standard car). Behind the second row, you'll find 75.4 cubic feet of cargo space (a 6.3 cubic foot gain), and with all the rear seats folded there's a gargantuan 125.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front seats (a 6.1 cubic foot improvement). Plus, as with the normal-length Escalade IQ there's a 12.2-cubic-foot frunk where the engine should be. If you've got a lot of stuff to carry, the Escalade IQL might be your answer.
Power remains impressive, and so does the price
The Escalade IQL will be able to tow up to 7,500 pounds, 500 pounds fewer than the normal IQ, and Cadillac says it has a 460-mile range thanks to its 205-kWh battery pack, the same as the standard model. Charge times are also identical to the standard Escalade IQ and other GM products this shares a platform with, like the GMC Sierra EV and Chevy Silverado EV. Cadillac says the IQL will be able to add up to 116 miles of range in just 10 minutes of charging if you're using a 350-kW DC fast charger. Because this truck's battery is so gargantuan, don't expect 10-80 percent charge times to be anything to write home about, though.
The interior of the Escalade IQL is pretty much identical to the regular Escalade IQ as well. That means you get a massive 55-inch array of screens up front and plenty of leather, wood and metal to make you feel really good about the car's $132,695 (including destination) price tag. All in all, it seems like a very nice place to be if you're not too intimidated by screens and technology. I'll know more once I get my hands on an Escalade IQ in about a week.
It's definitely an Escalade
If you're buying an Escalade IQL it's probably because you care about rear-seat accommodations. That's where Cadillac's Executive Second Row package comes into play. It's available on the standard-length Escalade IQ as well, but now there's even more space to work with. The package gets you two stowable tray tables, dual 12.6-inch seatback-mounted screens, a rear command center and two wireless charging pads. The seats themselves are also vastly improved with this package, becoming 14-way power heated and ventilated seats that can give you a massage while playing music out of your own headrest speakers. From what I can tell, Cadillac just took the first row's seats and threw them in the second. It's not a bad idea if you plan on being driven around a lot in your Escalade IQL. The package also takes the Escalade IQL's standard 21-speaker AKG audio system and doubles it to 42 total speakers. There's also a 38-speaker setup you can go for.
Other goodies the Escalade IQL buyer can expect are seating for up to seven (no second-row bench here) with a power-folding third row, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability with OnStar, bi-directional vehicle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-home charging and, of course, standard Super Cruise driver-assistance tech on all trims for three years. You'll have to pay for it after that, but you won't own this car by then, so don't worry.
The Escalade IQL isn't really breaking the mold here, but the Escalade ESV never really has either. It's just giving buyers another option if they're in need of more space out back. With more and more black car services and executives opting for SUVs — and electric ones at that — building an extended Escalade IQ is certainly the smart decision. Cadillac says production will start in the middle of this year