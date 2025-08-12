Cadillac Will Hand-Paint Your CT5-V Blackwing A Special Color For Only $60,000

It's an all-too-common problem: You have $158,000 burning a hole in your pocket, and a burning desire for a car that's not like other cars. You want something that's yours, something unique. Cadillac now has the answer for you. The company just introduced Curated by Cadillac, a bespoke program for the 2026 CT5-V Blackwing that promises to turn your briefcase full of cash into a unique, hand-painted Cadillac with your choice of special interior and exterior colors. Arguably the best Cadillac in the lineup, done up in your favorite colors — what's not to like?

Curated by Cadillac is a neat concept, but it has an issue: The competition. Automakers are increasingly offering custom jobs for the fabulously wealthy. Cadillac is the latest, but Porsche has long offered its Paint to Sample program for custom exterior colors — for less money, too. Cadillac offers "more than 160" exterior colors for the $59,000 Curated upcharge, while Porsche's base-tier PTS treatment asks just $13,620 to apply "more than 190" colors to a comparably base-priced Taycan. If you want Porsche to develop a one-off color just for you, or based on a paint sample, that'll be $31,100.