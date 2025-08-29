Facelifted Tesla Model Y Performance Isn't Exciting And Won't Save Tesla

There's a new Tesla on the block, and like everything else the company makes right now, it's not going to move the needle for most people or the company's order books. What we've got here is the facelifted Model Y Performance. Think of it as a Model 3 Performance on stilts, and right now it's only available in Europe.

Tesla says the Model Y Performance should be able to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.3 seconds thanks to the 460 horsepower its dual-motor setup puts down, and it boasts a 155-mph top speed. For reference, the current top-end Model Y Long Range AWD makes down around 380 hp and can get from 0 to 60 in 4.6 seconds. It also doesn't look like the higher performance metrics are doing too much to impact efficiency, either. Tesla says the Model Y Performance is still capable of about 360 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, only a few miles less than the Long Range (expect it to dip a lot if the EPA gets its hands on it). Like other Model Ys, it'll be able to add about 150 miles of range in 15 minutes. Tesla also gave the Performance electronic dampers and a new "Stability Assist Mode" that will apparently allow drivers to "Customize your traction and control" between Standard, Reduced and Off settings.