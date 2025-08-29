Facelifted Tesla Model Y Performance Isn't Exciting And Won't Save Tesla
There's a new Tesla on the block, and like everything else the company makes right now, it's not going to move the needle for most people or the company's order books. What we've got here is the facelifted Model Y Performance. Think of it as a Model 3 Performance on stilts, and right now it's only available in Europe.
Tesla says the Model Y Performance should be able to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.3 seconds thanks to the 460 horsepower its dual-motor setup puts down, and it boasts a 155-mph top speed. For reference, the current top-end Model Y Long Range AWD makes down around 380 hp and can get from 0 to 60 in 4.6 seconds. It also doesn't look like the higher performance metrics are doing too much to impact efficiency, either. Tesla says the Model Y Performance is still capable of about 360 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, only a few miles less than the Long Range (expect it to dip a lot if the EPA gets its hands on it). Like other Model Ys, it'll be able to add about 150 miles of range in 15 minutes. Tesla also gave the Performance electronic dampers and a new "Stability Assist Mode" that will apparently allow drivers to "Customize your traction and control" between Standard, Reduced and Off settings.
More changes
To go along with the changes under the skin, Tesla also added new 21-inch Arachnid 2.0 wheels reminiscent of the ones found on the Model S Plaid, along with more aggressive front and rear fascias. There's also a new carbon-fiber spoiler out back that Tesla claims will actually produce downforce and reduce drag. Other than that, there aren't too many changes on the outside between the Performance and a regular Model Y, and I'm sure prospective buyers will love that.
Changes on the inside of the Model Y Performance are equally boring, but there are some Plaid-inspired bits to remind you of cars you'd buy if you had a bit more money, which is always nice. I suppose the biggest news on the inside is the addition of a slightly bigger center (and only) screen, which grows from 15.4 inches to 16 inches and gains higher resolution. Tesla claims the Model Y Performance's cabin is also quieter thanks to extra sound deadening and accounting glass compared with the standard car. The automaker also added adjustable thigh extensions to the seats to make them a bit more comfy for dudes like me with thicc ol' thighs. Relax, I know you're excited.
Oh, and of course, it can be had with Full Self-Driving, not that you should get it.
Too little, too late
Tesla is in a massive pickle right now, to say the least. Its sales are down across the entire globe — it recently got passed by Volkswagen in Europe, and the company's Q2 sales numbers were dismal. Thanks to the antics of CEO Elon Musk, it doesn't really look like that is going to change anytime soon. Tesla is even struggling in China, where a new long-wheelbase Model Y probably won't move the needle.
I obviously don't have a crystal ball, but if I did, I'd say it's pretty safe to assume that a mildly hopped-up version of an electric family crossover is not going to be the savior this company desperately needs. That doesn't even account for the fact that there's no word when something like the Model Y Performance could go on sale in the United States. For now, though, we will wait and see. Maybe I'm wrong, but I doubt it. I never am.